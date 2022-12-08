Tiger Woods reveals 'tough road' ahead in recovery from foot injury

Tiger Woods said that while his golf swing is in great shape, his injured right foot needs time to heal and that he looked forward to using a cart when he tees it up at The Match on Saturday. The 15-time major champion withdrew ahead of last weekend's Hero World Challenge after developing plantar fasciitis, tissue inflation that causes pain in the heel. "I can hit golf balls, it's just hard to get from point A to point B, so [the cart] will certainly help a lot," Woods told reporters on a call promoting the event on Wednesday. "I've got to get this plantar to heal and that just takes time. It's not something that happens overnight. It's going to take a lot of rest and healing and unfortunately, treatment. "It's a tough road."

Woods suffered significant injuries to his right leg and foot during a February 2021 car crash near Los Angeles but returned to tee it up at this year's Masters, PGA Championship and the British Open. While it remains to be seen how much PGA Tour golf Woods will play next year, he noted during the call that golf lends itself to long careers. "Arnold Palmer played in 50 straight Masters. You can't do that in any other sport," said Woods, who turns 47 later this month. "Our sport is measured in decades, not just years, decades."