Ranbir Kapoor: I do have a certain block in my head about acting in English

Red Sea Film Festival has been abuzz with celebrities around the world and it was a mega glam night as Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor attended the ‘In Conversation’ session. He spoke about his life and career while discussing films that flopped this year and why he thinks they didn’t get the desired result at the box office.

Discussing ‘Shamshera’ he said that it was “by far the hardest film I’ve worked on. It was a big box office disaster, but the biggest mistake I made on Shamshera was that I stuck on a beard. When you’re shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it’s like your face is melting.”

‘Shamshera’ is among some of the big-budget Bollywood films this year that tanked at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor went on to say that the Indian box office has been “pretty bad these last few years”. “The entire culture of going to a theatre for a community viewing of a movie seems like it’s dying, and it’s only there for the big ticket films, but I hope with strong storytelling, and renewed vigour, Indian cinema comes back.”

Ranbir also mentioned the success of non Hindi Indian films that have done exceptionally well at the box office. From ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ to ‘RRR’, they have shown success. “They’re doing really good storytelling,” he said of the recent South India cinema boom, citing S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR.

“It’s not taking itself too seriously. It’s got all the songs, dances, action, friendship, and comedy. So it’s a multi-genre film, but those are hard films to make because we try to make them, and they keep failing. So we’re really proud that a film like RRR is making an impact in Hollywood.”