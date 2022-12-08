ugc_banner

BCCI announces India's action-packed home schedule, Australia Tests to start on February 9

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 02:35 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

After India's ongoing tour of Bangladesh, the Rohit Sharma-led side will host Sri Lanka and New Zealand in white-ball series before Australia comes to India for a four-match Test series, i.e. the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, followed by a three-match ODI series prior to IPL 2023. 

On Thursday (December 08), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's action-packed home schedule in early 2023. After India's ongoing tour of Bangladesh, the Rohit Sharma-led side will host Sri Lanka and New Zealand in white-ball series before Australia comes to India for a four-match Test series, i.e. the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, followed by a three-match ODI series prior to IPL 2023. Sri Lanka will be the first tourists in the next year, followed by the Kiwis with the much-awaited India-Australia rivalry resuming after that.

Sri Lanka tour of India, 2023

MATCH DATE VENUE
1st T20I January 03 Mumbai
2nd T20I January 05 Pune 
3rd T20I January 07 Rajkot
1st ODI January 10 Guwahati
2nd ODI Janaury 12 Kolkata
3rd ODI January 15 Trivandrum

NZ tour of India, 2023

MATCH DATE VENUE
1st ODI January 18 Hyderabad
2nd ODI January 21 Raipur
3rd ODI January 24 Indore
1st T20I January 27 Ranchi
2nd T20I January 29 Lucknow
3rd T20I February 01 Ahmedabad

Australia tour of India, 2023

MATCH DATE VENUE
1st Test Feb 9-13 Nagpur
2nd Test Feb 17-21 Delhi
3rd Test March 1-5 Dharamsala
4th Test March 9-13 Ahmedabad
1st ODI March 17 Mumbai
2nd ODI March 19 Vizag
3rd ODI March 22 Chennai

Thus, there is plenty of cricket for the senior men's cricket team in the first quarter of 2023. They will prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held in India later next year, with the six ODIs versus Sri Lanka and New Zealand and also play few T20Is. Against Australia, they will aim to beat the Pat Cummins-led Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be the last edition comprising four matches, before hosting them in three ODIs prior to the next edition of the IPL.

Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid-led India are battling with several injury concerns at present. Hence, they have lots on their table as the team gears up for the ODI WC next year. India's run in 2022 hasn't been good, with Asia Cup debacle, T20 World Cup semi-final exit, one-off Test loss versus hosts England, miserable South Africa tour and now an ODI series loss versus Bangladesh in their own backyard. Hence, they will hope for a memorable start to 2023 with some big series in the pipeline.

