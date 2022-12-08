BCCI announces India's action-packed home schedule, Australia Tests to start on February 9

On Thursday (December 08), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's action-packed home schedule in early 2023. After India's ongoing tour of Bangladesh, the Rohit Sharma-led side will host Sri Lanka and New Zealand in white-ball series before Australia comes to India for a four-match Test series, i.e. the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, followed by a three-match ODI series prior to IPL 2023. Sri Lanka will be the first tourists in the next year, followed by the Kiwis with the much-awaited India-Australia rivalry resuming after that.

Sri Lanka tour of India, 2023

MATCH DATE VENUE 1st T20I January 03 Mumbai 2nd T20I January 05 Pune 3rd T20I January 07 Rajkot 1st ODI January 10 Guwahati 2nd ODI Janaury 12 Kolkata 3rd ODI January 15 Trivandrum

NZ tour of India, 2023

MATCH DATE VENUE 1st ODI January 18 Hyderabad 2nd ODI January 21 Raipur 3rd ODI January 24 Indore 1st T20I January 27 Ranchi 2nd T20I January 29 Lucknow 3rd T20I February 01 Ahmedabad

Australia tour of India, 2023

MATCH DATE VENUE 1st Test Feb 9-13 Nagpur 2nd Test Feb 17-21 Delhi 3rd Test March 1-5 Dharamsala 4th Test March 9-13 Ahmedabad 1st ODI March 17 Mumbai 2nd ODI March 19 Vizag 3rd ODI March 22 Chennai

Thus, there is plenty of cricket for the senior men's cricket team in the first quarter of 2023. They will prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held in India later next year, with the six ODIs versus Sri Lanka and New Zealand and also play few T20Is. Against Australia, they will aim to beat the Pat Cummins-led Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be the last edition comprising four matches, before hosting them in three ODIs prior to the next edition of the IPL.