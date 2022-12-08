Former Buckingham Palace staff slams 'Harry & Meghan' docu-series: 'It's all a game for her'

It's been almost three years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior members of the British royal family and settled in the US with their children, yet the controversy and drama around their exit continue to grab the headlines.



Their latest docu-series on Netflix, which was released on Netflix on Thursday is being touted as an explosive one and reports claim the show is bound to further the gap between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family.



A former employee at Buckingham Palace has brewed up fresh controversy against the upcoming docu-series of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

As per The New York Post, the employee, who claimed to be bullied by Markle, reached out to the British monarchy to fire back at the allegations made in the upcoming docu-series, 'Harry & Meghan'.



In an interview with the Times, the employee said that the only way the allegations can be cleared is through the removal of restrictions in the non-disclosure agreements of the staff.



"The only way to end it once for good is for us to be allowed to speak, and for the palace to firmly reject their lies," The New York Post quoted the former employee. "It's emotionally draining. It feels like there`s no end to it," the employee added.



In the one-minute trailer for the docu-series released on Netflix, Prince Harry was heard saying, "There`s a hierarchy of the family....You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth".



The former employee responded back saying, "They always use vague terms 'the truth,' 'my truth,' but nothing concrete is said."



The ex-staff added that Markle conveyed her side of stories through journalist Omid Scobie.



"She knows we can't financially protect ourselves by going to court, so she keeps pushing. It`s all a game for her. And she is loving it. I certainly have chosen to remain silent out of respect for the crown, but if they keep attacking us and our characters, reputation, et cetera, we need to feel we are equally supported by the royal family."



The first three episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' is set to be released on Netflix on December 8.