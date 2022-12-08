Bangladesh to go to polls in Jan 2024, announces Sheikh Hasina, seeking her fifth term

Bangladesh will hold its next general election in the first week of January in 2024, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the leader of Awami League, announced at a rally in Dhaka's Cox Bazar on Wednesday. Hasina called on the people to vote for Awami League to continue the developmental momentum of the South Asian nation located right above the Bay of Bengal.

"From 2009 to 2022, there is a democratic process in the country leading to unprecedented development in the country. Bangladesh has got recognition as a developing country," Hasina was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

The 75-year-old hit out at former prime minister Khaleda Zia-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), alleging that the members of BNP were involved in money laundering.

She also mentioned that Khaleda Zia embezzled the money of an orphanage and for that reason, she had been convicted of corruption for 10 years.

"And her son Tarique Rahman, known for siphoning off the country's money, had been convicted for seven years and fined Taka 20 crore." BNP has alleged that Sheikh Hasina is using state machinery to halt their ways to reach people in the run-up to elections. However, Hasina's party published visuals of the findings of explosives from BNP headquarters.

#Police and #journalists were compelled to leave the #BNP HQ mid-raid after coming across large numbers of #explosives, at #Nayapaltan, #Dhaka.

It is thus clear that BNP had no intention of peaceful assembly on 10 December, but rather planned on violence. @BDMOFA @sajeebwazed pic.twitter.com/az3hnknx5o — Awami League (@albd1971) December 7, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, the US warned its citizens in Bangladesh of the BNP’s planned Dec 10 rally in Dhaka, saying it is concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence ahead of the next general election.

"You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates," the US embassy in Dhaka said.

Watching processes to free, fair polls: US envoy to Bangladesh

US envoy to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, said in an interview that Washington calls upon all political parties to respect the rule of law in the run-up to general elections.

"News reports of intimidation and political violence in Bangladesh are disturbing. Free and fair elections cannot take place in such an environment. We call on all parties to respect the rule of law and to refrain from violence, coercion, intimidation, or retribution. Moreover, for journalists to be able to cover the elections freely and fully, they must be protected from harassment and violence," Peter Haas, US ambassador to Bangladesh was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

Jatiya Sangsad, the parliament of Bangladesh, consists of 350 seats including 50 seats reserved exclusively for women, a first in a Muslim-majority nation. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League-led Grand Alliance currently has 302 seats in parliament, followed by Hussain Ershad's Jatiya Party (26) and Khaleda Zia-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (7).

WATCH WION LIVE HERE