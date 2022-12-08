Jake Gyllenhaal to make TV debut with Apple TV+ limited series 'Presumed Innocent'

Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star in ‘Presumed Innocent’, an Apple TV+ limited series. Based on 1987 novel of the same by Scott Turow, it tells the story of a murder that creates chaos at the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime, and explores obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.