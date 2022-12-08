ugc_banner

Jake Gyllenhaal to make TV debut with Apple TV+ limited series 'Presumed Innocent'

Dec 08, 2022

With this Apple TV+ limited series, Jake Gyllenhaal will venture in TV in a series regular capacity.

Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star in ‘Presumed Innocent’, an Apple TV+ limited series. Based on 1987 novel of the same by Scott Turow, it tells the story of a murder that creates chaos at the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime, and explores obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

Jake Gyllenhaal will play Rusty Sabich, the prosecutor accused of killing his close colleague after evidence begins to point in his direction.

‘Presumed Innocent’ was ordered to series in February. Kelley is adapting the novel for television and will serve as showrunner, and executive producers.

With this series, Jake Gyllenhaal will venture in TV in a series regular capacity. He was last seen in Antoine Fuqua’s ‘The Guilty’. He also has Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Covenant’ and Doug Liman’s ‘Road House’.

