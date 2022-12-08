US defence bill includes upto $10bn in grants for Taiwan, increasing military presence in Australia

A US legislation has authorised up to $10 billion in spending to boost security cooperation with Taiwan. It is part of a must-pass defence bill which dropped some other controversial measures. The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) includes the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act (TERA).

The act provides for $2 billion in annual military aid for five years. This falls under an inter-agency programme that provides grants and loans to purchase US military equipment, services and training. An addition $1 billion annually has also been authorised for emergency defence assistance to Taiwan.

The bill is expected to pass the Senate and House of Representatives this month. It also mentions the first Taiwan-specific defence modernisation programme. It also aims to respond to Chinese influence and information operations that are working against the island.

Meanwhile, in what can further aggravate US-China relations, the United States will deploy bomber aircraft and fighter jets in Australia to increase the rotational presence of its forces in the country, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier this week.

Washington sees Canberra as a vital partner to push back China in the Indo-Pacific. Experts believe that Australia can play a crucial logistical role when it comes to defending Taiwan against any move by Beijing to reclaim the island.

Austin did not provide details on when there would be an increase in the rotations or how many troops, ships and aircraft it would involve.

He added that they have also agreed to "invite Japan to integrate into our force posture initiatives in Australia".

Frequent military collaborations between the two countries already take place in Australia's Northern Territory, including training and joint exercises by thousands of US Marines every year.

Around two months ago, reports suggested that the US will deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers at an air base in northern Australia.

(With inputs from agencies)

