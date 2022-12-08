Journalists, other employees of New York Times announce 24-hour walkout over wage dispute

Hundreds and thousands of journalists and employees of the New York Times (NYT) have announced a 24-hour strike over wage-related issues and remote working policies. The paper’s coverage would most likely get affected on Thursday as most of the employees who announced to walkout are from the fast-paced live-news desk, which covers breaking news for the digital paper.

Last week, the union, The NewsGuild of New York, had announced that employees of NYT would walk out for 24 hours starting at 12.01 am (local time) on Thursday unless the two sides reach a deal. Despite discussions on Tuesday and Wednesday, they could not agree to a deal.

The employees said that they were fed up with the bargaining that has taken place since their last contract expired in March 2021.

Announcing their move, the union took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the walkout was happening.

"We were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal, but management walked away from the table with five hours to go," it said.

"We know what we're worth," the union added.

NYT spokesperson Rhoades Ha told The Associated Press news agency that the company has "solid plans in place" to continue producing content, including relying on international reporters and other journalists who are not union members.

Deputy Managing Editor Cliff Levy, in a note to the guild on Tuesday night, called the planned strike "puzzling" and "an unsettling moment in negotiations over a new contract."

He said it would be the first strike by the bargaining unit since 1981 and "comes despite intensifying efforts by the company to make progress."

However, in a letter signed by more than 1,000 employees, the union said that the management has been "dragging its feet" bargaining for nearly two years and "time is running out to reach a fair contract" by the end of the year.

(With inputs from agencies)