Exclusive | Chef Vikas Khanna on his documentary ‘Barefoot Empress': It’s possibly my best work to date

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna needs no introduction. After making a name for himself in the culinary industry, Khanna made his film debut in the year 2019 with ‘The Last Color.’ The film, starring National Award-winning actress Neena Gupta, was screened at many prestigious film festivals and received rave reviews worldwide.



Now, three years later, Khanna is back with his second female-centric film called ‘Barefoot Empress.’ The documentary is an inspiring story about a 96-year-old lady from a small village in the south Indian state of Kerala who has now decided to attend school and pursue her lifetime desire for education.



Talking exclusively with WION, Vikas talked about his documentary, how he came to know about the legendary figure, fondly known as 'Amma,' why he thought this story needed to be told and how it’s his best work to date.



Q: Where did you get the idea to make a movie about her?



A: In 2018, somebody tweeted to me about her, and it was a very amazing, different story of human courage- where you do things for your happiness and don't worry about society. So, this story resonated with me instantly. As you know, most of my career and my entire life is based on my passion.



I went to Kerala to meet her, and that's how things changed. I completely fell in love with her, with her innocence and determination, and with what she has gone through in her life. I felt that this is an important subject that no one has ever touched upon. Like, for somebody who is 96 years old and has dreams, it was a very big thing. Both my grandmothers were illiterate and never went to school, so this story also touched and moved me personally.

Q: Shooting with Karthiyani Amma, 96, must have not been an easy task. How did she agree to work with you?



A: We never asked her to do anything; we just followed her with the camera and shot her doing whatever she was doing. Her daily housekeeping chores etc. We meticulously shot handheld, so that we don't have to stage anything. Apart from that, there is just one interview in which she sat down with us in 2019. Otherwise, the rest of the film has been shot naturally, along with whatever she was doing.



The other point is that when your subject is nearly 100 years old and wanting to learn at this age, that itself makes for a great topic. Seeing her going to school and studying was such a unique thing. She's can be an ambassador for India, especially for Indian women. Even though society stops them from pursuing their dreams, their courage is beyond all this, and that's what makes this story so special.



Many suggested to me that I should not make the film with Amma, as she's so old and fragile. And, we should hire an actress for the role. And I told them, that you will never get that texture and feeling with anyone else but her.



Q: From where did the name ‘Barefoot Empress’ come?



A: So, there was a shot we were taking on the day of her exam when she was going to school and I was behind the camera shooting, and she was walking. Initially, the name of the film was ‘The Story of Karthiyani Amma’. But the day I saw her walking with the pencil and the book and going to school—with the hunchback, such a fragile body—but so strong, I felt that she was an empress who was going to war. Behind the camera, shooting it felt like an empress was going for a walk, and that is when I realised how much courage you needed to do this. I’m so proud that I made this documentary about her. It’s possibly my best work to date.



Q: What is the one moment from the film that you will always cherish?



A: Every time we used to work with her, she was very funny. I understand Kannada, but I do not understand Malayalam. But, with Amma, you don’t have to feel anything; you just don’t have to feel that there is a difference in language. You sit right next to her feet, and she just holds you from behind. That's something I will cherish for the rest of my life. I recently visited her to show her the new version of the film. And she said that I was waiting for you every day, and I started crying like a baby.