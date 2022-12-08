Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Check full list of Congress winners seat-wise

In Himachal Pradesh, where elections for 68 Assembly seats were held on 12 November, a confronting battle is underway. The Congress hopes to reclaim lost ground against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Meanwhile, the government of Jai Ram Thakur is fighting an anti-incumbency battle and attempting a second term.

The winning party with a clear majority in the elections will be the party that wins 35 seats. The BJP won 44 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, while the Congress won 21, with one seat going to the CPI-M and two going to independent candidates.

According to current trends, the Congress and the BJP are running a tight race, with BJP trailing by a narrow margin against the Congress, which is closing in on 40 seats, according to the Election Commission. All eyes are now on the final results.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of winners from Congress

S.No. Constituency Name Congress candidate Winning 1 CHURAH (SC) Yashwant Singh Khanna Winner 2 BHARMOUR (ST) Thakur Singh Bharmouri Winner 3 CHAMBA Neeraj Nayyar Winner 4 DALHOUSIE Asha Kumari - 5 BHATTIYAT Kuldip Singh Pathania Winner 6 NURPUR Ajay Mahajan - 7 INDORA (SC) Malender Rajan Winner 8 FATEHPUR Bhawnai Singh Pathania Winner 9 JAWALI Prof Chander Kumar Winner 10 DEHRA Rajesh Sharma Winner 11 JASWAN-PRAGPUR Surinder Singh Mankotia - 12 JAWALAMUKHI Sanjay Rattan Winner 13 JAISINGHPUR (SC) Yadvinder Goma Winner 14 SULLAH Jagdish Sapehia - 15 NAGROTA Raghubir Singh Bali Winner 16 KANGRA Surender Singh Kaku - 17 SHAHPUR Kewal Singh Pathania Winner 18 DHARAMSHALA Sudhir Sharma Winner 19 PALAMPUR Ashish Butail Winner 20 BAIJNATH (SC) Kishori Lal Winner 21 LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST) Ravi Thakur Winner 22 MANALI Bhuvneshwar Gaur Winner 23 KULLU Sunder Thakur Winner 24 BANJAR Khimi Ram - 25 ANNI (SC) Bansi Lal Kaushal Winner 26 KARSOG (SC) Mahesh Raj - 27 SUNDERNAGAR Sohan Lal Thakur - 28 NACHAN (SC) Naresh Kumar - 29 SERAJ Jai Ram Thakur - 30 DARANG Kaul Singh Thakur - 31 JOGINDERNAGAR Surendra Pal Thakur - 32 DHARAMPUR Chandrashekhar Winner 33 MANDI Champa Thakur - 34 BALH (SC) Prakash Chaudhary Winner 35 SARKAGHAT Pawan Kumar - 36 BHORANJ (SC) Suresh Kumar - 37 SUJANPUR Rajinder Singh Rana Winner 38 HAMIRPUR Dr Pushpendra Verma - 39 BARSAR Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Winner 40 NADAUN Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Winner 41 CHINTPURNI (SC) Sudarshan Singh Babloo Winner 42 GAGRET Chaitanya Sharma Winner 43 HAROLI Mukesh Agnihotri Winner 44 UNA Satpal Raizada 45 KUTLEHAR Devender kumar Bhutto 46 JHANDUTA (SC) Vivek Kumar 47 GHUMARWIN Rajesh Dharmani 48 BILASPUR Bumber Thakur 49 SRI NAINA DEVIJI Ram Lal Thakur 50 ARKI Sanjay Awasthi Winner 51 NALAGARH Hardeep Singh Bawa 52 DOON Ram Kumar Chaudhary Winner 53 SOLAN (SC) Dhani Ram Shandil Winner 54 KASAULI (SC) Vinod Sultanpuri Winner 55 PACHHAD (SC) Dayal Pyari 56 NAHAN Ajay Solanki 57 SRI RENUKAJI (SC) Vinay Kumar Winner 58 PAONTA SAHIB Kirnesh Jung 59 SHILLAI Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan 60 CHOPAL Rajneesh Kimta 61 THEOG Kuldeep Singh Rathore Winner 62 KASUMPTI Anirudh Singh Winner 63 SHIMLA Harish Janartha Winner 64 SHIMLA RURAL Vikramaditya Singh Winner 65 JUBBAL-KOTKHAI Rohit Thakur Winner 66 RAMPUR (SC) Nand Lal Winner 67 ROHRU (SC) Mohan Lal Brakta Winner 68 KINNAUR (ST) Jagat Singh Negi Winner