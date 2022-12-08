Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Check full list of Congress winners seat-wise
Story highlights
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: According to the Election Commission, the Congress is inching ahead of the BJP with nearly 40 seats, while still being in a tight battle.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: According to the Election Commission, the Congress is inching ahead of the BJP with nearly 40 seats, while still being in a tight battle.
In Himachal Pradesh, where elections for 68 Assembly seats were held on 12 November, a confronting battle is underway. The Congress hopes to reclaim lost ground against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Meanwhile, the government of Jai Ram Thakur is fighting an anti-incumbency battle and attempting a second term.
The winning party with a clear majority in the elections will be the party that wins 35 seats. The BJP won 44 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, while the Congress won 21, with one seat going to the CPI-M and two going to independent candidates.
According to current trends, the Congress and the BJP are running a tight race, with BJP trailing by a narrow margin against the Congress, which is closing in on 40 seats, according to the Election Commission. All eyes are now on the final results.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of winners from Congress
|S.No.
|Constituency Name
|Congress candidate
|Winning
|1
|CHURAH (SC)
|Yashwant Singh Khanna
|Winner
|2
|BHARMOUR (ST)
|Thakur Singh Bharmouri
|Winner
|3
|CHAMBA
|Neeraj Nayyar
|Winner
|4
|DALHOUSIE
|Asha Kumari
|-
|5
|BHATTIYAT
|Kuldip Singh Pathania
|Winner
|6
|NURPUR
|Ajay Mahajan
|-
|7
|INDORA (SC)
|Malender Rajan
|Winner
|8
|FATEHPUR
|Bhawnai Singh Pathania
|Winner
|9
|JAWALI
|Prof Chander Kumar
|Winner
|10
|DEHRA
|Rajesh Sharma
|Winner
|11
|JASWAN-PRAGPUR
|Surinder Singh Mankotia
|-
|12
|JAWALAMUKHI
|Sanjay Rattan
|Winner
|13
|JAISINGHPUR (SC)
|Yadvinder Goma
|Winner
|14
|SULLAH
|Jagdish Sapehia
|-
|15
|NAGROTA
|Raghubir Singh Bali
|Winner
|16
|KANGRA
|Surender Singh Kaku
|-
|17
|SHAHPUR
|Kewal Singh Pathania
|Winner
|18
|DHARAMSHALA
|Sudhir Sharma
|Winner
|19
|PALAMPUR
|Ashish Butail
|Winner
|20
|BAIJNATH (SC)
|Kishori Lal
|Winner
|21
|LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST)
|Ravi Thakur
|Winner
|22
|MANALI
|Bhuvneshwar Gaur
|Winner
|23
|KULLU
|Sunder Thakur
|Winner
|24
|BANJAR
|Khimi Ram
|-
|25
|ANNI (SC)
|Bansi Lal Kaushal
|Winner
|26
|KARSOG (SC)
|Mahesh Raj
|-
|27
|SUNDERNAGAR
|Sohan Lal Thakur
|-
|28
|NACHAN (SC)
|Naresh Kumar
|-
|29
|SERAJ
|Jai Ram Thakur
|-
|30
|DARANG
|Kaul Singh Thakur
|-
|31
|JOGINDERNAGAR
|Surendra Pal Thakur
|-
|32
|DHARAMPUR
|Chandrashekhar
|Winner
|33
|MANDI
|Champa Thakur
|-
|34
|BALH (SC)
|Prakash Chaudhary
|Winner
|35
|SARKAGHAT
|Pawan Kumar
|-
|36
|BHORANJ (SC)
|Suresh Kumar
|-
|37
|SUJANPUR
|Rajinder Singh Rana
|Winner
|38
|HAMIRPUR
|Dr Pushpendra Verma
|-
|39
|BARSAR
|Inder Dutt Lakhanpal
|Winner
|40
|NADAUN
|Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
|Winner
|41
|CHINTPURNI (SC)
|Sudarshan Singh Babloo
|Winner
|42
|GAGRET
|Chaitanya Sharma
|Winner
|43
|HAROLI
|Mukesh Agnihotri
|Winner
|44
|UNA
|Satpal Raizada
|45
|KUTLEHAR
|Devender kumar Bhutto
|46
|JHANDUTA (SC)
|Vivek Kumar
|47
|GHUMARWIN
|Rajesh Dharmani
|48
|BILASPUR
|Bumber Thakur
|49
|SRI NAINA DEVIJI
|Ram Lal Thakur
|50
|ARKI
|Sanjay Awasthi
|Winner
|51
|NALAGARH
|Hardeep Singh Bawa
|52
|DOON
|Ram Kumar Chaudhary
|Winner
|53
|SOLAN (SC)
|Dhani Ram Shandil
|Winner
|54
|KASAULI (SC)
|Vinod Sultanpuri
|Winner
|55
|PACHHAD (SC)
|Dayal Pyari
|56
|NAHAN
|Ajay Solanki
|57
|SRI RENUKAJI (SC)
|Vinay Kumar
|Winner
|58
|PAONTA SAHIB
|Kirnesh Jung
|59
|SHILLAI
|Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan
|60
|CHOPAL
|Rajneesh Kimta
|61
|THEOG
|Kuldeep Singh Rathore
|Winner
|62
|KASUMPTI
|Anirudh Singh
|Winner
|63
|SHIMLA
|Harish Janartha
|Winner
|64
|SHIMLA RURAL
|Vikramaditya Singh
|Winner
|65
|JUBBAL-KOTKHAI
|Rohit Thakur
|Winner
|66
|RAMPUR (SC)
|Nand Lal
|Winner
|67
|ROHRU (SC)
|Mohan Lal Brakta
|Winner
|68
|KINNAUR (ST)
|Jagat Singh Negi
|Winner
(This is news in transition and is being updated regularly)