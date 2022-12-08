ugc_banner

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Check full list of Congress winners seat-wise

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 08, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: According to the Election Commission, the Congress is inching ahead of the BJP with nearly 40 seats, while still being in a tight battle.

In Himachal Pradesh, where elections for 68 Assembly seats were held on 12 November, a confronting battle is underway. The Congress hopes to reclaim lost ground against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Meanwhile, the government of Jai Ram Thakur is fighting an anti-incumbency battle and attempting a second term. 

The winning party with a clear majority in the elections will be the party that wins 35 seats. The BJP won 44 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, while the Congress won 21, with one seat going to the CPI-M and two going to independent candidates.

According to current trends, the Congress and the BJP are running a tight race, with BJP trailing by a narrow margin against the Congress, which is closing in on 40 seats, according to the Election Commission. All eyes are now on the final results.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Full list of winners from Congress

S.No. Constituency Name Congress candidate Winning
1 CHURAH (SC) Yashwant Singh Khanna  Winner 
2 BHARMOUR (ST) Thakur Singh Bharmouri Winner 
3 CHAMBA Neeraj Nayyar Winner 
4 DALHOUSIE Asha Kumari  -
5 BHATTIYAT Kuldip Singh Pathania Winner 
6 NURPUR Ajay Mahajan  -
7 INDORA (SC) Malender Rajan  Winner 
8 FATEHPUR Bhawnai Singh Pathania  Winner 
9 JAWALI Prof Chander Kumar  Winner 
10 DEHRA Rajesh Sharma  Winner 
11 JASWAN-PRAGPUR Surinder Singh Mankotia  -
12 JAWALAMUKHI Sanjay Rattan  Winner 
13 JAISINGHPUR (SC) Yadvinder Goma Winner
14 SULLAH Jagdish Sapehia  -
15 NAGROTA Raghubir Singh Bali  Winner 
16 KANGRA Surender Singh Kaku  -
17 SHAHPUR Kewal Singh Pathania  Winner
18 DHARAMSHALA Sudhir Sharma  Winner 
19 PALAMPUR Ashish Butail  Winner 
20 BAIJNATH (SC) Kishori Lal Winner 
21 LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST) Ravi Thakur  Winner 
22 MANALI Bhuvneshwar Gaur  Winner 
23 KULLU Sunder Thakur  Winner 
24 BANJAR Khimi Ram  -
25 ANNI (SC) Bansi Lal Kaushal Winner  
26 KARSOG (SC) Mahesh Raj  -
27 SUNDERNAGAR Sohan Lal Thakur  -
28 NACHAN (SC) Naresh Kumar  -
29 SERAJ Jai Ram Thakur  -
30 DARANG Kaul Singh Thakur  -
31 JOGINDERNAGAR Surendra Pal Thakur
32 DHARAMPUR Chandrashekhar  Winner 
33 MANDI Champa Thakur  -
34 BALH (SC) Prakash Chaudhary Winner  
35 SARKAGHAT Pawan Kumar  -
36 BHORANJ (SC) Suresh Kumar  -
37 SUJANPUR Rajinder Singh Rana  Winner 
38 HAMIRPUR Dr Pushpendra Verma  -
39 BARSAR Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Winner 
40 NADAUN Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Winner 
41 CHINTPURNI (SC) Sudarshan Singh Babloo Winner  
42 GAGRET Chaitanya Sharma  Winner 
43 HAROLI Mukesh Agnihotri Winner  
44 UNA Satpal Raizada  
45 KUTLEHAR Devender kumar Bhutto  
46 JHANDUTA (SC) Vivek Kumar  
47 GHUMARWIN Rajesh Dharmani  
48 BILASPUR Bumber Thakur  
49 SRI NAINA DEVIJI Ram Lal Thakur  
50 ARKI Sanjay Awasthi Winner 
51 NALAGARH Hardeep Singh Bawa  
52 DOON Ram Kumar Chaudhary  Winner 
53 SOLAN (SC) Dhani Ram Shandil  Winner
54 KASAULI (SC) Vinod Sultanpuri Winner  
55 PACHHAD (SC) Dayal Pyari  
56 NAHAN Ajay Solanki  
57 SRI RENUKAJI (SC) Vinay Kumar  Winner 
58 PAONTA SAHIB Kirnesh Jung  
59 SHILLAI Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan  
60 CHOPAL Rajneesh Kimta  
61 THEOG Kuldeep Singh Rathore  Winner 
62 KASUMPTI Anirudh Singh  Winner 
63 SHIMLA Harish Janartha  Winner
64 SHIMLA RURAL Vikramaditya Singh  Winner
65 JUBBAL-KOTKHAI Rohit Thakur  Winner 
66 RAMPUR (SC) Nand Lal Winner  
67 ROHRU (SC) Mohan Lal Brakta  Winner 
68 KINNAUR (ST) Jagat Singh Negi Winner  

(This is news in transition and is being updated regularly) 

