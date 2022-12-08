Lana Del Ray announces new studio album with surprise single drop

Lana Del Rey is all set to release her ninth studio album titled 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' and as a surprise, she has already released its title track on YouTube for her fans.

The album has been penned by Lana along with Mike Hermosa. And, it features guest appearances from Jon Batiste, long-time Del Rey producer Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers, Father John Misty, and several others.

'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' will release across platforms on March 10, 2023.

In less than a day, the track received a million views on YouTube and thousands of comments. One user wrote, "She truly never fails to deliver another dimension of musical art. LANA DEL REY IS A TRUE ICON." Another fan commented, "This woman is one of the very few artists where a lot of songs of hers are literal masterpieces."

Last week, while speaking to Hola TV, the singer teased her ninth album and said, "I won’t tell you when it’s coming out, but I can tell you I’m making an announcement about it on the seventh, so what do we have, a week? Seven days? I’m very excited."

During a 15-month period in 2020 and 2021, Lana released two albums, 'Blue Banisters' and 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'. Both studio albums were received well by her fans.

The album can be pre-ordered from her official website. Since Lana has not used her social media accounts since last year, she uses her website to give daily updates about her upcoming albums to her fans.