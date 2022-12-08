'KGF' actor Krishna G Rao passes away at 70

Actor Krishna G Rao, who played the role of a blind man in Yash-starrer Kannada-language epic period film 'K.G.F: Chapter 1', has passed away. He was 70. As per news reports, he died of age-related ailments. Krishna G Rao had a notable scene in the film that got him a lot of praise from moviegoers. In the scene, he warns a villain against messing with Rocky Bhai (Yash's character in the film).

The official Twitter account of the film franchise shared the sad news. A tweet in Kannada language shared the actor's picture and read, “Condolences from Hombale film team on the passing away of Krishna G Rao, fondly known as Tata by KGF fans. Om Shanti.”

Reportedly, Rao, also called Krishnoji Rao, was at the house of one of his relatives when he complained of breathing issues and was immediately hospitalised and put in ICU over a lung infection.

While 'K.G.F: Chapter 1' or just 'KGF' was the high point of Rao's career, he had been in the film industry for decades, playing minor roles in movies.