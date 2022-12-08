Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Full list of AAP winner candidates
Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal celebrated the silver lining after a disappointing show in Gujarat (five seats) and Himachal Pradesh (zero seats) - its "national party" status because of the Gujarat vote share.
The contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it turned three-cornered this time with the entry of the AAP. The fortunes of the Congress seem to have been dented by AAP which has registered its presence and will now aim to be the main opposition party in the state though its chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi lost in Khambhalia.
AAP secured nearly 13 per cent of the total votes polled in Gujarat, translating into over 3.4 million votes and can now claim national party status, becoming the ninth one, within a decade of its existence.
Here is the full list of winning of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates:
|SN
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Status
|1
|Botad
|MAKWANA UMESHBHAI NARANBHAI
|Aam Aadmi Party
|Result Declared
|2
|Dediapada
|Chaitarbhai Damjibhai Vasava
|Aam Aadmi Party
|Result Declared
|3
|Gariadhar
|SUDHIRBHAI VAGHANI (SUDHIR VAGHANI)
|Aam Aadmi Party
|Result Declared
|4
|Jamjodhpur
|Ahir Hemantbhai Hardasbhai
|Aam Aadmi Party
|Result Declared
|5
|Visavadar
|BHUPENDRABHAI GANDUBHAI BHAYANI
|Aam Aadmi Party
|Result Declared