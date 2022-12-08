Players need to be more than 100%: Rohit Sharma on plethora of injury concerns in Team India

On Wednesday (December 07), India lost to Bangladesh in the second and penultimate ODI to concede an unassailable lead to the home side with a game to go. After reducing Bangla Tigers to 69 for 6, Indian bowlers were clueless against the pair of Mahmudullah-Mehedi Hasan as the duo stitched an impressive 148-run seventh-wicket stand and took their side to a challenging 271/7 after opting to bat first in Dhaka. In reply, India gave a spirited fight, courtesy of Shreyas Iyer (82), Axar Patel (56) and captain Rohit Sharma's 28-ball 51*, but lost by five runs.

During the contest, India lost the services of their captain Rohit who injured his webbing while fielding at the slips in the second over. Further, Deepak Chahar hurt his hamstring after bowling just three overs and returned only during the run-chase (making an 18-ball 11). Prior to the game, Kuldeep Sen had complained of a stiff back and got ruled out. Further, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Md Shami, etc., are also on the road to recovery after their respective injuries. Thus, there are several injury concerns in the Indian camp.

Speaking in this regard, Rohit said at the post-match presentation after the 2nd ODI, "I mean there are definitely a few injury concerns. We need to try and get to the bottom of it. I don't know what exactly it is. Maybe they're playing too much cricket. We need to try and monitor those guys, because it's important to understand when they come for India, they need to be a 100%, in fact more than 100%."

Hitman added, "It's something we have to look at. We have to sit with our team back home at the NCA as well and try and monitor their workload. That is something we need to look at. We can't afford guys coming in here half-fit and representing the country. There's huge pride and honour in representing the country and if they're not fit enough, it's not ideal. Having said that, we just need to get to the bottom of it and find out what exactly is the reason behind this."