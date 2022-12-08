'Vadh' review: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are the stars of this heart wrenching drama

Sometimes actors in films do their jobs with such perfection and conviction that you kind of overlook the other flaws in the films. Directors Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal's heartbreaking drama 'Vadh' is one of such. The movie, starring actors par excellence Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, is a thriller subtly inspired by the pulp fiction stories of the Hindi magazine Manohar Kahaniya.



The two-hour film tells the story of a middle-aged couple who lives a lonely life in a world of billions, with no one to care for them or listen to them.



Set in Gwalior, the film revolves around retired teacher Shambhunath Mishra and his wife Manju. Like many Indian parents, the couple sacrificed everything to fund their only son's overseas studies, and are now deeply in debt due to the money that their NRI son has promised to repay.



With no financial support from their son, who is well-settled in America, the couple is now harassed by the local goon Prajapati Pandey, who has been causing problems in their lives. One day, the life of the couple takes an extraordinary turn as they get embroiled in a murder. Whether Shambhunath comes out clean, or does he end up in jail makes for the rest of the plot.

From the very first frame of Sanjay and Neena, the film looks heartwarming, but as the story unfolds, it fails to excite you nor keep you on edge yet you find yourself glued to the screen. Written by Jaspal and Rajeev, this film is another addition to the long list of films and shows that have been based on how far one can go to save their family or loved ones.



If we go by Hindu mythology, the word "Vadh" explains the killing of a bad person - the triumph of good over evil. And the film kind of justifies the murder. To reiterate, the film will remind you of many other works you may have seen before. And most recently, Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' (No need to compare both films.)



The screenplay of the film is straight and runs smoothly. The movie is filled with lovely moments, such as Shambhunath Mishra and his wife Manju regretting not having a girl child, the small birthday celebration, and other little heartwarming moments and light fights between them will surely leave a smile on your face.



The two powerhouses of acting, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta make the film credible anyways. The story may have several flaws, but Sanjay and Neena save it with their brilliant performances.





Saurabh Sachdeva and Manav Vij, as the local thug and crooked cop with a good heart, respectively, have done a decent job.



The thriller doesn't demand much time but also doesn't offer anything new to the viewers. Makers attempt to send a strong message about many parents who have given their children everything they have but in the end, they are left all alone.



The film is full of emotions, tears, and misery, but at the same time, it's compelling and delivers a poignant message to many youngsters who have forgotten the most valuable gem of their lives: their parents.