Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 3' has been cancelled. Here's why

We are inching towards an end to the superhero era, it seems. One of DC Universe's most successful franchises 'Wonder Woman' is not getting the third installment.



According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' has been cancelled and is "considered dead in its current incarnation."

According to reports, co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, along with James Gunn and Peter Safran broke the news to Jenkins soon after she had submitted her treatment of the project. The filmmaker had co-written the project with Geoff Johns.



Gunn and Safran were recently hired to lead a newly launched film and TV division for Warner Bros. called Discover. Jenkins was told that her project did not fit in with the new plans for the DC Cinematic Universe.

What remains of DC in its current cinematic state is in a shifting period, which may involve closing of the previous Snyderverse and the actors that portrayed the heroes. According to the sources, this means that the likes of Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa will no longer be returning as Superman and Aquaman.



The wonder years of 'Wonder Woman'



'Wonder Woman' took baby steps in the DC universe before she became a legit star. Featuring Gal Gadot in the titular, the character was first seen in 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice'. While the film was dismal, Gadot's character caught everyone's attention which led to DC producing the 2017 film 'Wonder Woman' which was helmed by Patty Jenkins.

The film told the origin story of the Amazon princess turned hero, as she discovered the world that was currently enveloped in The Great War. The movie was a box office hit and garnered praises from both critics and fans alike with some critics even calling it DC Extended Universe’s best film.



The success of the film led to a sequel in 2020 with 'Wonder Woman 1984'. This film followed Diana being reunited with her lost love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), and facing the incoming threat of Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. 'Wonder Woman 1984' did not get the same reception as its predecessor and fell short of breaking even at the box office. While the second film may not have worked, fans were still looking forward to the third part. On Wednesday, Gal Gadot tweeted a thank you to her fans and expressed gratitude for being able to play the character.