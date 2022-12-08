Jennifer Lawrence's comment on female action leads draws criticism

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence recently sat down with one of the most renowned actresses of tinsel town, Viola Davis, for an episode of Variety's Actors on Actors. The two shared their thoughts on their craft, the state of female stars in films, motherhood and a lot more. However, one comment by Lawrence received wide criticism online and she got brutally trolled.

Speaking with Davis about her film 'The Woman King', Lawrence made a comment about female action heroes which didn't sit down well with many. She said, "I remember when I was doing 'Hunger Games', nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work - because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead."

She added, "And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs, and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies. To keep certain people in the same positions that they've always been in."

As the conversation aired, many quickly disagreed with Lawrence for saying that there were no female action movie leads before her.

In response to the interview, Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List, tweeted, "It is untrue that no one had ever put a woman in an action movie before Jennifer Lawrence in 'Hunger Games'."

Leonard added, "It is absolutely true that Hollywood had and has a real bias against women-driven action movies because of this ridiculous belief about who identifies with whom."

Meanwhile, reacting to Lawrence's claims, netizens started referencing Sigourney Weaver for her role in the 'Alien' franchise, Linda Hamilton for her role in 'Terminator' movies and Pam Grier for her role in 'Foxy Brown'.

A few even gave references of Michelle Yeoh from 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' and Angelina Jolie from 'Tomb Raider' movies, who had several action scenes in their films.

One user tweeted, "My point is that her statement was objectively not true. You can look it up yourself. There's been tons of action films starring women. Y'all just wanna pat yourselves on the back, like Jennifer Lawrence broke some kind of barrier. She didn't! (sic)"

Another wrote, "Jennifer Lawrence claiming she's the first ever strong female lead in any action film in the history of Hollywood is about the most self-centred thing I've heard out of Hollywood in at least 3 days. I mean come on. There's been hundreds that did far more in action films than her."

