Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Live Counting: Who is winning in Kulu, Manali, Kangara, Shimla & Mandi?

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Dec 08, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Story highlights

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Live Counting: Who is lost? Who is leading? Who is trailing? Check details in Kulu Manali, Kangara, Shimla and Mandi?

Vote tallying for the Himachal Pradesh election of 2022 has begun. On December 8, the results for the state's 68 assembly districts will be announced. In the election that is so important for the current chief minister, Jai Ram Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress square off. The party having a majority of 35 seats will be proclaimed the winner after the election. The BJP had won 44 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress 21, one seat went to the CPI-M, and two seats went to independent candidates.

Mandi Assembly Elections Live Counting 2022: Anil Sharma (BJP), Shyam Lal (AAP), Chet Ram (BSP), Champa Thakur (INC), Praveen Kumar (IND), Laxmender Singh (IND), Rajeev Kumar (IND), Major Khem Singh Thakur (IND), and Sanjay Kumar were among the nine candidates that ran for this seat in the 2022 elections (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party). This seat saw a 74% voter turnout in the 2022 elections, which is -3.44% lower than in the 2017 elections. No. 33 constituency In Himachal Pradesh's Upper Himachal area and Mandi district lies the Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat of Mandi (Mandav Nagar, Choti Kashi). The Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency includes Mandi. In the Mandi district, BJP is in the lead with 9 seats, while Congress is at 1.

Kulu Manali Assembly Elections Live Counting 2022: At 8 am, the counting of ballots for the constituency seats in Lahaul and Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, and Anni began. Early indications show that Congress is ahead by a very little margin. While the BJP is ahead in Lahaul and Spiti and Banjar, the Congress is in the lead in the assembly districts of Kullu, Manali, and Anni. Congressman Sunder Singh Thakur is in charge from Kullu. The BJP's Govind Singh Thakur is in charge from Manali. In the results of the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly elections, Congress' Ravi Thakur is in the lead. In the Anni Assembly Elections, Lokender Kumar of the BJP is in the lead. Independent candidate Hiteshwar Singh is in the lead according to the Banjar Assembly election results.

Shimla Assembly Elections Live Counting 2022: With 6869 votes, Congress candidate Harish Janartha is in the lead. Sanjay Sood of the BJP has only received 5346 votes. As the counting proceeds, Vikramaditya Singh, a candidate for the Congress from Shimla (Rural) and the son of the late Virbhadra Singh, chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, is in the lead with a total of 7,233 votes.

Kangara Assembly Elections Live Counting 2022: In the politically vital Kangra constituency, the Congress has gained the lead with 10 seats, followed by the BJP with 4, and the independents with 1. While the BJP is in the lead in Nurpur, Jaswan-Pragpur, Kangra, and Sullah, the Congress is ahead in Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali, Jawalamukhi, Jaisinghpur, Nagrota, Shahpur, Dharamshala, Palampur, and Baijnath. Counting of votes for the 68-member assembly began at 8 am where the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power.

SN Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status
1 Anni LOKENDER KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
2 Arki Sanjay Indian National Congress Result Declared
3 Baijnath Kishori Lal Indian National Congress Result Declared
4 Balh INDER SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
5 Banjar SURENDER SHOURIE Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
6 Bharmour Dr. Janak Raj Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
7 Bhattiyat KULDEEP SINGH PATHANIA Indian National Congress Result Declared
8 Bhoranj SURESH KUMAR Indian National Congress Result Declared
9 Chamba Neeraj Nayar Indian National Congress Result Declared
10 Chintpurni SUDARSHAN SINGH BABLOO Indian National Congress Result Declared
11 Churah Hans Raj Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
12 Dalhousie DHAVINDER SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
13 Darang Puran Chand Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
14 Dehra HOSHYAR SINGH Independent Result Declared
15 Dharamshala SUDHIR SHARMA Indian National Congress Result Declared
16 Doon RAM KUMAR Indian National Congress Result Declared
17 Fatehpur BHAWANI SINGH PATHANIA Indian National Congress Result Declared
18 Gagret Chaitanya Sharma Indian National Congress Result Declared
19 Hamirpur ASHISH SHARMA Independent Result Declared
20 Haroli MUKESH AGNIHOTRI Indian National Congress Result Declared
21 Indora MALENDER RAJAN Indian National Congress Result Declared
22 Jaisinghpur Yadvinder Goma Indian National Congress Result Declared
23 Jaswan-Pragpur BIKRAM SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
24 Jawalamukhi SANJAY RATTAN Indian National Congress Result Declared
25 Jawali CHANDER KUMAR Indian National Congress Result Declared
26 Jogindernagar Prakash Prem Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
27 Jubbal-Kotkhai ROHIT THAKUR Indian National Congress Result Declared
28 Karsog DEEP RAJ Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
29 Kasauli VINOD SULTANPURI Indian National Congress Result Declared
30 Kasumpti Anirudh Singh Indian National Congress Result Declared
31 Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi Indian National Congress Result Declared
32 Kullu SUNDER SINGH THAKUR Indian National Congress Result Declared
33 Kutlehar Davinder Kumar Indian National Congress Result Declared
34 Lahaul & Spiti RAVI THAKUR Indian National Congress Result Declared
35 Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur Indian National Congress Result Declared
36 Mandi ANIL SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
37 Nachan VINOD KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
38 Nagrota R.S. BALI Indian National Congress Result Declared
39 Nahan Ajay Solanki Indian National Congress Result Declared
40 Nalagarh K. L. THAKUR Independent Result Declared
41 Nurpur RANBIR SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
42 Pachhad Reena Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
43 Palampur Ashish Butail Indian National Congress Result Declared
44 Paonta Sahib Sukh Ram Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
45 Rampur NAND LAL Indian National Congress Result Declared
46 Rohru Mohan Lal Brakta Indian National Congress Result Declared
47 Sarkaghat DALIP THAKUR Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
48 Shahpur KEWAL SINGH Indian National Congress Result Declared
49 Shillai Harshwardhan Chauhan Indian National Congress Result Declared
50 Shimla HARISH JANARTHA Indian National Congress Result Declared
51 Shimla Rural Vikramaditya Singh Indian National Congress Result Declared
52 Solan DHANI RAM SHANDIL Indian National Congress Result Declared
53 Sujanpur RAJINDER SINGH Indian National Congress Result Declared
54 Sundernagar Rakesh Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
55 Theog KULDEEP SINGH RATHORE Indian National Congress Result Declared
56 Una Satpal Singh Satti Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
57 Barsar INDER DUTT LAKHANPAL Indian National Congress Result in Progress
58 Bilaspur TRILOK JAMWAL Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
59 Chopal Sh. Balbir Singh Verma Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
60 Dharampur CHANDER SHEKHAR Indian National Congress Result in Progress
61 Ghumarwin RAJESH DHARMANI Indian National Congress Result in Progress
62 Jhanduta JEET RAM KATWAL Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
63 Kangra Pawan Kumar Kajal Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
64 Nadaun SUKHVINDER SINGH Indian National Congress Result in Progress
65 Seraj JAI RAM THAKUR Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
66 Sri Naina Deviji RANDHIR SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
67 Sri Renukaji Vinay Kumar Indian National Congress Result in Progress
68 Sullah VIPIN SINGH PARMAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress

