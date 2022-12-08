Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Live Counting: Who is winning in Kulu, Manali, Kangara, Shimla & Mandi?

Vote tallying for the Himachal Pradesh election of 2022 has begun. On December 8, the results for the state's 68 assembly districts will be announced. In the election that is so important for the current chief minister, Jai Ram Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress square off. The party having a majority of 35 seats will be proclaimed the winner after the election. The BJP had won 44 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress 21, one seat went to the CPI-M, and two seats went to independent candidates.

Mandi Assembly Elections Live Counting 2022: Anil Sharma (BJP), Shyam Lal (AAP), Chet Ram (BSP), Champa Thakur (INC), Praveen Kumar (IND), Laxmender Singh (IND), Rajeev Kumar (IND), Major Khem Singh Thakur (IND), and Sanjay Kumar were among the nine candidates that ran for this seat in the 2022 elections (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party). This seat saw a 74% voter turnout in the 2022 elections, which is -3.44% lower than in the 2017 elections. No. 33 constituency In Himachal Pradesh's Upper Himachal area and Mandi district lies the Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat of Mandi (Mandav Nagar, Choti Kashi). The Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency includes Mandi. In the Mandi district, BJP is in the lead with 9 seats, while Congress is at 1.

Kulu Manali Assembly Elections Live Counting 2022: At 8 am, the counting of ballots for the constituency seats in Lahaul and Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, and Anni began. Early indications show that Congress is ahead by a very little margin. While the BJP is ahead in Lahaul and Spiti and Banjar, the Congress is in the lead in the assembly districts of Kullu, Manali, and Anni. Congressman Sunder Singh Thakur is in charge from Kullu. The BJP's Govind Singh Thakur is in charge from Manali. In the results of the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly elections, Congress' Ravi Thakur is in the lead. In the Anni Assembly Elections, Lokender Kumar of the BJP is in the lead. Independent candidate Hiteshwar Singh is in the lead according to the Banjar Assembly election results.

Shimla Assembly Elections Live Counting 2022: With 6869 votes, Congress candidate Harish Janartha is in the lead. Sanjay Sood of the BJP has only received 5346 votes. As the counting proceeds, Vikramaditya Singh, a candidate for the Congress from Shimla (Rural) and the son of the late Virbhadra Singh, chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, is in the lead with a total of 7,233 votes.

Kangara Assembly Elections Live Counting 2022: In the politically vital Kangra constituency, the Congress has gained the lead with 10 seats, followed by the BJP with 4, and the independents with 1. While the BJP is in the lead in Nurpur, Jaswan-Pragpur, Kangra, and Sullah, the Congress is ahead in Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali, Jawalamukhi, Jaisinghpur, Nagrota, Shahpur, Dharamshala, Palampur, and Baijnath. Counting of votes for the 68-member assembly began at 8 am where the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power.