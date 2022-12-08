'Avatar' original to air on TV ahead of release of much-awaited sequel

As the latest ‘Avatar’ film, ‘The Way of Water’ gets ready for its theatrical release on December 16, fans will be able to watch the original ‘Avatar’ as it makes its broadcast debut this weekend. First reactions of 'Avatar 2' are extremely good.

The highest-grossing film of all time unadjusted for inflation, the 2009 hit film will be aired on ABC on December 11. It will also air on FX on December 15 and 18 and then on Freeform on December 26.

‘Avatar’ also released on Disney+ last month ahead of the second film’s premiere. While fans were happy to watch the film, there was also criticism that the film’s extended cut as part of the special edition’s many features, did not make it.