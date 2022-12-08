'Harry and Meghan' docuseries may lead to further rifts within the British royal family

The first three episodes of a docuseries based on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and their exit from the royal family in Britain will air on Thursday. The much-talked-about docuseries is expected to stir up controversy once again in the British royal family.



The six-part fly-on-the-wall documentary, "Harry and Meghan", promises to lift the lid on events that prompted the pair to quit royal life and move to the United States in 2020.



The trailers of the series, released last week suggested it may deepen the couple's rift with Harry's family since their departure in 2020.

One British newspaper said the royal family was viewing the series as a "declaration of war" on the back of the content of promotional clips.

In one, Harry, 38, appears to accuse some within the royal household of leaking and planting stories about the couple in the British press, calling it "a dirty game".

"No one sees what's going on behind closed doors," the prince says. "We know the full truth," he adds in another clip.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan chips in.

Netflix is pitching it as "an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series". The final three parts are released on December 15.

"It's seriously threatening... the royal family," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told AFP of the docuseries, branding it "a form of revenge".

"It could be explosive," he said, adding, "It's very difficult to know what the royal family can do about it."

The first trailer was shared on last week amid Prince William's first trip to the US as Prince of Wales and heir to the throne. Many felt the move was to sabotage William's trip to the country.

The docuseries airs three months exactly after the death of Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and a month before the long-awaited publication of his memoirs, 'Spare'.