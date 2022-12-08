Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Counting: Who is winning in Saurashtra, Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad, Surat & more

In Gujarat, the BJP has held power for the last 27 years. The counting for the 182-member Gujarat legislature starts today at 8am, so we'll find out if the arrival of AAP will make a difference this time. Exit polls predict that AAP won't gain more than two digits in Gujarat, giving the BJP the victory.

Gandhinagar North Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Ritaben of the BJP is in the lead. In the Gujarat assembly elections, Virendrasinh Vaghela is running for Congress, Ritaben Patel is running for the BJP, and Mukesh Bhai Patel is running for the AAP to represent Gandhinagar in the Vidhan Sabha. The Gandhinagar Vidhan Sabha seat is experiencing a difficult election since candidates from the BJP, Congress, and AAP are all in the race. Ritaben Patel, Virendrasinh Vaghela, and Mukesh Bhai Patel are running for the Gandhinagar Visdhan Sabha seat for the BJP, AAP, and Congress, respectively. CJ Chavda of the Congress won the Gandhinagar North assembly seat in 2017 by edging out Ashokkumar Ranchhodbhai Patel of the BJP by a slim margin of 5,736 votes.

Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status Gandhinagar North RITABEN KETANKUMAR PATEL BJP Result Declared Gandhinagar South ALPESH KHODAJI THAKOR BJP Result Awaited

Surat Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala of the Congress is fielding in Surat East. Kanti Balar of the BJP is fielding in Surat North with 4146 votes, while Mahendra Navadiya is from. Congress candidate Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala is fielded from Surat East. Around 16 constituencies fall under Surat district with parties fighting to gain control of the diamond hub and its nearby areas. Union minister and Surat MP, Darshana Jardosh said, "BJP has always fulfilled its promises. People have voted for development in Gujarat." As per the trends, the ruling BJP has cemented its lead in the Gujarat Assembly polls. Congress appears to be a distant second. At 8 am, the voting began to determine who will form Gujarat's next government. The AAP wants to weaken the saffron party's dominance on the state while the BJP is aiming for its eighth straight term in power.

Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status Surat East ARVIND SHANTILAL RANA BJP Result Declared Surat North KANTIBHAI HIMMATBHAI BALAR BJP Result Declared Surat West PURNESH MODI BJP Result Declared

Vadodara Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Akshay Patel, a current MLA for the BJP who had previously won the Karjan Assembly seat in Vadodara as a candidate for the Congress in 2017 and then moved to the BJP in 2020.

Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status Vadodara City MANISHA VAKIL BJP Result Declared

Saurashtra Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates: 54 of the state's 182 assembly districts, including Morbi, Surendranagar, Kachchh, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Junagadh, are located in the Saurashtra area of Gujarat. It appears that despite the outrage over tragic Morbi incident, the saffron party still has a strong grip in the area.

Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status Morbi AMRUTIYA KANTILAL SHIVLAL BJP Result Declared Junagadh SANJAY SUKHABHAI KORADIA BJP Result Declared Jamnagar North RIVASINH HARDEVSINH SOLANKI BJP Result Awaited Jamnagar Rural PATEL RAGHAVJIBHAI BJP Result Declared Jamnagar South Akbari Divyeshbhai BJP Result Declared Amreli KAUSHIK KANTIBHAI VEKARIYA BJP Result Awaited Bhavnagar East SEJALBEN RAJIVKUMAR PANDYA BJP Result Declared Bhavnagar Rural PARSHOTTAMBHAI O. SOLANKI BJP Result Awaited Bhavnagar West JITENDRABHAI SAVAJIBHAI BJP Result Declared

The polling for the Gujarat Assembly elections was held in two phases, on 1 December and 5 December.