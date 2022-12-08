Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Counting: Who is winning in Saurashtra, Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad, Surat & more
Gujarat Election Result 2022: Check who lost, who is winning and who is trailing in Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara & Saurashtra
In Gujarat, the BJP has held power for the last 27 years. The counting for the 182-member Gujarat legislature starts today at 8am, so we'll find out if the arrival of AAP will make a difference this time. Exit polls predict that AAP won't gain more than two digits in Gujarat, giving the BJP the victory.
Gandhinagar North Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Ritaben of the BJP is in the lead. In the Gujarat assembly elections, Virendrasinh Vaghela is running for Congress, Ritaben Patel is running for the BJP, and Mukesh Bhai Patel is running for the AAP to represent Gandhinagar in the Vidhan Sabha. The Gandhinagar Vidhan Sabha seat is experiencing a difficult election since candidates from the BJP, Congress, and AAP are all in the race. Ritaben Patel, Virendrasinh Vaghela, and Mukesh Bhai Patel are running for the Gandhinagar Visdhan Sabha seat for the BJP, AAP, and Congress, respectively. CJ Chavda of the Congress won the Gandhinagar North assembly seat in 2017 by edging out Ashokkumar Ranchhodbhai Patel of the BJP by a slim margin of 5,736 votes.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Leading Party
|Status
|Gandhinagar North
|RITABEN KETANKUMAR PATEL
|BJP
|Result Declared
|Gandhinagar South
|ALPESH KHODAJI THAKOR
|BJP
|Result Awaited
Surat Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala of the Congress is fielding in Surat East. Kanti Balar of the BJP is fielding in Surat North with 4146 votes, while Mahendra Navadiya is from. Congress candidate Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala is fielded from Surat East. Around 16 constituencies fall under Surat district with parties fighting to gain control of the diamond hub and its nearby areas. Union minister and Surat MP, Darshana Jardosh said, "BJP has always fulfilled its promises. People have voted for development in Gujarat." As per the trends, the ruling BJP has cemented its lead in the Gujarat Assembly polls. Congress appears to be a distant second. At 8 am, the voting began to determine who will form Gujarat's next government. The AAP wants to weaken the saffron party's dominance on the state while the BJP is aiming for its eighth straight term in power.
|Surat East
|ARVIND SHANTILAL RANA
|BJP
|Result Declared
|Surat North
|KANTIBHAI HIMMATBHAI BALAR
|BJP
|Result Declared
|Surat West
|PURNESH MODI
|BJP
|Result Declared
Vadodara Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Akshay Patel, a current MLA for the BJP who had previously won the Karjan Assembly seat in Vadodara as a candidate for the Congress in 2017 and then moved to the BJP in 2020.
|Vadodara City
|MANISHA VAKIL
|BJP
|Result Declared
Saurashtra Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates: 54 of the state's 182 assembly districts, including Morbi, Surendranagar, Kachchh, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Junagadh, are located in the Saurashtra area of Gujarat. It appears that despite the outrage over tragic Morbi incident, the saffron party still has a strong grip in the area.
|Morbi
|AMRUTIYA KANTILAL SHIVLAL
|BJP
|Result Declared
|Junagadh
|SANJAY SUKHABHAI KORADIA
|BJP
|Result Declared
|Jamnagar North
|RIVASINH HARDEVSINH SOLANKI
|BJP
|Result Awaited
|Jamnagar Rural
|PATEL RAGHAVJIBHAI
|BJP
|Result Declared
|Jamnagar South
|Akbari Divyeshbhai
|BJP
|Result Declared
|Amreli
|KAUSHIK KANTIBHAI VEKARIYA
|BJP
|Result Awaited
|Bhavnagar East
|SEJALBEN RAJIVKUMAR PANDYA
|BJP
|Result Declared
|Bhavnagar Rural
|PARSHOTTAMBHAI O. SOLANKI
|BJP
|Result Awaited
|Bhavnagar West
|JITENDRABHAI SAVAJIBHAI
|BJP
|Result Declared
The polling for the Gujarat Assembly elections was held in two phases, on 1 December and 5 December.
(This is a developing story, Live counting will be updated minute by minute)