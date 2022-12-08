ugc_banner

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: CHECK full list of winners constituencies-wise of Congress, BJP

Shimla, Himachal PradeshEdited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 09, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 winners: The Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP on Thursday, crossing the 35-seat majority mark in the 68-member Assembly in the hill state that has not elected an incumbent government since 1985.

The Himachal Pradesh assembly election results came as a relief to the battered Congress, as several candidates won by razor-thin margins. While the Congress' final tally was 40, five more than the majority mark in the 68-member state assembly, the overall vote share difference with the BJP was less than 1 per cent.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022

Suresh Kumar, the Congress candidate in Bhoranj, won by only 60 votes. Kumar received 43.1 per cent of the total votes cast, with 24,779 votes cast, while BJP's Anil Dhiman received 43.05 per cent (24,719 votes). Pawan Kumar, an independent candidate, received 6,861 votes, while Rajni Kaushal, of the Aam Aadmi Party, received 463 votes.

In Bilaspur, the BJP's Trilok Jamwal defeated the Congress's Bumber Thakur by only 267 votes. Jamwal received 30,988 votes, while Thakur received 30,712. Randhir Sharma of the BJP received 171 votes in the Sri Naina Deviji constituency.

Partywise Vote Share in Himachal Pradesh

 

Himachal Pradesh Election Constituencies Winners Name 2022

Himachal Pradesh is governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Here you can find out which party wins how many seats in Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 out of 68 assembly constituencies. The table below contains a complete listing of which MLAs were elected from which constituencies.

SN Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status
1 Anni LOKENDER KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
2 Arki Sanjay Indian National Congress Result Declared
3 Baijnath Kishori Lal Indian National Congress Result Declared
4 Balh INDER SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
5 Banjar SURENDER SHOURIE Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
6 Bharmour Dr. Janak Raj Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
7 Bhattiyat KULDEEP SINGH PATHANIA Indian National Congress Result Declared
8 Bhoranj SURESH KUMAR Indian National Congress Result Declared
9 Chamba Neeraj Nayar Indian National Congress Result Declared
10 Chintpurni SUDARSHAN SINGH BABLOO Indian National Congress Result Declared
11 Churah Hans Raj Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
12 Dalhousie DHAVINDER SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
13 Darang Puran Chand Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
14 Dehra HOSHYAR SINGH Independent Result Declared
15 Dharamshala SUDHIR SHARMA Indian National Congress Result Declared
16 Doon RAM KUMAR Indian National Congress Result Declared
17 Fatehpur BHAWANI SINGH PATHANIA Indian National Congress Result Declared
18 Gagret Chaitanya Sharma Indian National Congress Result Declared
19 Hamirpur ASHISH SHARMA Independent Result Declared
20 Haroli MUKESH AGNIHOTRI Indian National Congress Result Declared
21 Indora MALENDER RAJAN Indian National Congress Result Declared
22 Jaisinghpur Yadvinder Goma Indian National Congress Result Declared
23 Jaswan-Pragpur BIKRAM SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
24 Jawalamukhi SANJAY RATTAN Indian National Congress Result Declared
25 Jawali CHANDER KUMAR Indian National Congress Result Declared
26 Jogindernagar Prakash Prem Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
27 Jubbal-Kotkhai ROHIT THAKUR Indian National Congress Result Declared
28 Karsog DEEP RAJ Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
29 Kasauli VINOD SULTANPURI Indian National Congress Result Declared
30 Kasumpti Anirudh Singh Indian National Congress Result Declared
31 Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi Indian National Congress Result Declared
32 Kullu SUNDER SINGH THAKUR Indian National Congress Result Declared
33 Kutlehar Davinder Kumar Indian National Congress Result Declared
34 Lahaul & Spiti RAVI THAKUR Indian National Congress Result Declared
35 Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur Indian National Congress Result Declared
36 Mandi ANIL SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
37 Nachan VINOD KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
38 Nagrota R.S. BALI Indian National Congress Result Declared
39 Nahan Ajay Solanki Indian National Congress Result Declared
40 Nalagarh K. L. THAKUR Independent Result Declared
41 Nurpur RANBIR SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
42 Pachhad Reena Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
43 Palampur Ashish Butail Indian National Congress Result Declared
44 Paonta Sahib Sukh Ram Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
45 Rampur NAND LAL Indian National Congress Result Declared
46 Rohru Mohan Lal Brakta Indian National Congress Result Declared
47 Sarkaghat DALIP THAKUR Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
48 Shahpur KEWAL SINGH Indian National Congress Result Declared
49 Shillai Harshwardhan Chauhan Indian National Congress Result Declared
50 Shimla HARISH JANARTHA Indian National Congress Result Declared
51 Shimla Rural Vikramaditya Singh Indian National Congress Result Declared
52 Solan DHANI RAM SHANDIL Indian National Congress Result Declared
53 Sujanpur RAJINDER SINGH Indian National Congress Result Declared
54 Sundernagar Rakesh Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
55 Theog KULDEEP SINGH RATHORE Indian National Congress Result Declared
56 Una Satpal Singh Satti Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
57 Barsar INDER DUTT LAKHANPAL Indian National Congress Result Declared
58 Bilaspur TRILOK JAMWAL Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
59 Chopal Sh. Balbir Singh Verma Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
60 Dharampur CHANDER SHEKHAR Indian National Congress Result Declared
61 Ghumarwin RAJESH DHARMANI Indian National Congress Result Declared
62 Jhanduta JEET RAM KATWAL Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
63 Kangra Pawan Kumar Kajal Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
64 Nadaun SUKHVINDER SINGH Indian National Congress Result Declared
65 Seraj JAI RAM THAKUR Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
66 Sri Naina Deviji RANDHIR SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared
67 Sri Renukaji Vinay Kumar Indian National Congress Result Declared
68 Sullah VIPIN SINGH PARMAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared

(This is news in transition and is being continuously updated)

RELATED

India: Shraddha Walkar's father demands death penalty for murder accused

India-Russia summit to not happen this year due to 'scheduling issues'

Himachal Pradesh election result: Congress wins assembly polls; CM Jai Ram Thakur accepts defeat