Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: CHECK full list of winners constituencies-wise of Congress, BJP

The Himachal Pradesh assembly election results came as a relief to the battered Congress, as several candidates won by razor-thin margins. While the Congress' final tally was 40, five more than the majority mark in the 68-member state assembly, the overall vote share difference with the BJP was less than 1 per cent.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022

Suresh Kumar, the Congress candidate in Bhoranj, won by only 60 votes. Kumar received 43.1 per cent of the total votes cast, with 24,779 votes cast, while BJP's Anil Dhiman received 43.05 per cent (24,719 votes). Pawan Kumar, an independent candidate, received 6,861 votes, while Rajni Kaushal, of the Aam Aadmi Party, received 463 votes.

In Bilaspur, the BJP's Trilok Jamwal defeated the Congress's Bumber Thakur by only 267 votes. Jamwal received 30,988 votes, while Thakur received 30,712. Randhir Sharma of the BJP received 171 votes in the Sri Naina Deviji constituency.

Himachal Pradesh Election Constituencies Winners Name 2022

Himachal Pradesh is governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Here you can find out which party wins how many seats in Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 out of 68 assembly constituencies. The table below contains a complete listing of which MLAs were elected from which constituencies.

SN Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status 1 Anni LOKENDER KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 2 Arki Sanjay Indian National Congress Result Declared 3 Baijnath Kishori Lal Indian National Congress Result Declared 4 Balh INDER SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 5 Banjar SURENDER SHOURIE Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 6 Bharmour Dr. Janak Raj Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 7 Bhattiyat KULDEEP SINGH PATHANIA Indian National Congress Result Declared 8 Bhoranj SURESH KUMAR Indian National Congress Result Declared 9 Chamba Neeraj Nayar Indian National Congress Result Declared 10 Chintpurni SUDARSHAN SINGH BABLOO Indian National Congress Result Declared 11 Churah Hans Raj Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 12 Dalhousie DHAVINDER SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 13 Darang Puran Chand Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 14 Dehra HOSHYAR SINGH Independent Result Declared 15 Dharamshala SUDHIR SHARMA Indian National Congress Result Declared 16 Doon RAM KUMAR Indian National Congress Result Declared 17 Fatehpur BHAWANI SINGH PATHANIA Indian National Congress Result Declared 18 Gagret Chaitanya Sharma Indian National Congress Result Declared 19 Hamirpur ASHISH SHARMA Independent Result Declared 20 Haroli MUKESH AGNIHOTRI Indian National Congress Result Declared 21 Indora MALENDER RAJAN Indian National Congress Result Declared 22 Jaisinghpur Yadvinder Goma Indian National Congress Result Declared 23 Jaswan-Pragpur BIKRAM SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 24 Jawalamukhi SANJAY RATTAN Indian National Congress Result Declared 25 Jawali CHANDER KUMAR Indian National Congress Result Declared 26 Jogindernagar Prakash Prem Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 27 Jubbal-Kotkhai ROHIT THAKUR Indian National Congress Result Declared 28 Karsog DEEP RAJ Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 29 Kasauli VINOD SULTANPURI Indian National Congress Result Declared 30 Kasumpti Anirudh Singh Indian National Congress Result Declared 31 Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi Indian National Congress Result Declared 32 Kullu SUNDER SINGH THAKUR Indian National Congress Result Declared 33 Kutlehar Davinder Kumar Indian National Congress Result Declared 34 Lahaul & Spiti RAVI THAKUR Indian National Congress Result Declared 35 Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur Indian National Congress Result Declared 36 Mandi ANIL SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 37 Nachan VINOD KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 38 Nagrota R.S. BALI Indian National Congress Result Declared 39 Nahan Ajay Solanki Indian National Congress Result Declared 40 Nalagarh K. L. THAKUR Independent Result Declared 41 Nurpur RANBIR SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 42 Pachhad Reena Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 43 Palampur Ashish Butail Indian National Congress Result Declared 44 Paonta Sahib Sukh Ram Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 45 Rampur NAND LAL Indian National Congress Result Declared 46 Rohru Mohan Lal Brakta Indian National Congress Result Declared 47 Sarkaghat DALIP THAKUR Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 48 Shahpur KEWAL SINGH Indian National Congress Result Declared 49 Shillai Harshwardhan Chauhan Indian National Congress Result Declared 50 Shimla HARISH JANARTHA Indian National Congress Result Declared 51 Shimla Rural Vikramaditya Singh Indian National Congress Result Declared 52 Solan DHANI RAM SHANDIL Indian National Congress Result Declared 53 Sujanpur RAJINDER SINGH Indian National Congress Result Declared 54 Sundernagar Rakesh Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 55 Theog KULDEEP SINGH RATHORE Indian National Congress Result Declared 56 Una Satpal Singh Satti Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 57 Barsar INDER DUTT LAKHANPAL Indian National Congress Result Declared 58 Bilaspur TRILOK JAMWAL Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 59 Chopal Sh. Balbir Singh Verma Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 60 Dharampur CHANDER SHEKHAR Indian National Congress Result Declared 61 Ghumarwin RAJESH DHARMANI Indian National Congress Result Declared 62 Jhanduta JEET RAM KATWAL Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 63 Kangra Pawan Kumar Kajal Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 64 Nadaun SUKHVINDER SINGH Indian National Congress Result Declared 65 Seraj JAI RAM THAKUR Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 66 Sri Naina Deviji RANDHIR SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared 67 Sri Renukaji Vinay Kumar Indian National Congress Result Declared 68 Sullah VIPIN SINGH PARMAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result Declared