Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: CHECK full list of winners constituencies-wise of Congress, BJP
Story highlights
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 winners: The Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP on Thursday, crossing the 35-seat majority mark in the 68-member Assembly in the hill state that has not elected an incumbent government since 1985.
The Himachal Pradesh assembly election results came as a relief to the battered Congress, as several candidates won by razor-thin margins. While the Congress' final tally was 40, five more than the majority mark in the 68-member state assembly, the overall vote share difference with the BJP was less than 1 per cent.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022
Suresh Kumar, the Congress candidate in Bhoranj, won by only 60 votes. Kumar received 43.1 per cent of the total votes cast, with 24,779 votes cast, while BJP's Anil Dhiman received 43.05 per cent (24,719 votes). Pawan Kumar, an independent candidate, received 6,861 votes, while Rajni Kaushal, of the Aam Aadmi Party, received 463 votes.
In Bilaspur, the BJP's Trilok Jamwal defeated the Congress's Bumber Thakur by only 267 votes. Jamwal received 30,988 votes, while Thakur received 30,712. Randhir Sharma of the BJP received 171 votes in the Sri Naina Deviji constituency.
Himachal Pradesh Election Constituencies Winners Name 2022
Himachal Pradesh is governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Here you can find out which party wins how many seats in Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 out of 68 assembly constituencies. The table below contains a complete listing of which MLAs were elected from which constituencies.
|SN
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Leading Party
|Status
|1
|Anni
|LOKENDER KUMAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|2
|Arki
|Sanjay
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|3
|Baijnath
|Kishori Lal
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|4
|Balh
|INDER SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|5
|Banjar
|SURENDER SHOURIE
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|6
|Bharmour
|Dr. Janak Raj
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|7
|Bhattiyat
|KULDEEP SINGH PATHANIA
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|8
|Bhoranj
|SURESH KUMAR
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|9
|Chamba
|Neeraj Nayar
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|10
|Chintpurni
|SUDARSHAN SINGH BABLOO
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|11
|Churah
|Hans Raj
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|12
|Dalhousie
|DHAVINDER SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|13
|Darang
|Puran Chand
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|14
|Dehra
|HOSHYAR SINGH
|Independent
|Result Declared
|15
|Dharamshala
|SUDHIR SHARMA
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|16
|Doon
|RAM KUMAR
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|17
|Fatehpur
|BHAWANI SINGH PATHANIA
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|18
|Gagret
|Chaitanya Sharma
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|19
|Hamirpur
|ASHISH SHARMA
|Independent
|Result Declared
|20
|Haroli
|MUKESH AGNIHOTRI
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|21
|Indora
|MALENDER RAJAN
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|22
|Jaisinghpur
|Yadvinder Goma
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|23
|Jaswan-Pragpur
|BIKRAM SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|24
|Jawalamukhi
|SANJAY RATTAN
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|25
|Jawali
|CHANDER KUMAR
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|26
|Jogindernagar
|Prakash Prem Kumar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|27
|Jubbal-Kotkhai
|ROHIT THAKUR
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|28
|Karsog
|DEEP RAJ
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|29
|Kasauli
|VINOD SULTANPURI
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|30
|Kasumpti
|Anirudh Singh
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|31
|Kinnaur
|Jagat Singh Negi
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|32
|Kullu
|SUNDER SINGH THAKUR
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|33
|Kutlehar
|Davinder Kumar
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|34
|Lahaul & Spiti
|RAVI THAKUR
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|35
|Manali
|Bhuvneshwar Gaur
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|36
|Mandi
|ANIL SHARMA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|37
|Nachan
|VINOD KUMAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|38
|Nagrota
|R.S. BALI
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|39
|Nahan
|Ajay Solanki
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|40
|Nalagarh
|K. L. THAKUR
|Independent
|Result Declared
|41
|Nurpur
|RANBIR SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|42
|Pachhad
|Reena
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|43
|Palampur
|Ashish Butail
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|44
|Paonta Sahib
|Sukh Ram
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|45
|Rampur
|NAND LAL
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|46
|Rohru
|Mohan Lal Brakta
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|47
|Sarkaghat
|DALIP THAKUR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|48
|Shahpur
|KEWAL SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|49
|Shillai
|Harshwardhan Chauhan
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|50
|Shimla
|HARISH JANARTHA
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|51
|Shimla Rural
|Vikramaditya Singh
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|52
|Solan
|DHANI RAM SHANDIL
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|53
|Sujanpur
|RAJINDER SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|54
|Sundernagar
|Rakesh Kumar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|55
|Theog
|KULDEEP SINGH RATHORE
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|56
|Una
|Satpal Singh Satti
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|57
|Barsar
|INDER DUTT LAKHANPAL
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|58
|Bilaspur
|TRILOK JAMWAL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|59
|Chopal
|Sh. Balbir Singh Verma
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|60
|Dharampur
|CHANDER SHEKHAR
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|61
|Ghumarwin
|RAJESH DHARMANI
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|62
|Jhanduta
|JEET RAM KATWAL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|63
|Kangra
|Pawan Kumar Kajal
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|64
|Nadaun
|SUKHVINDER SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|65
|Seraj
|JAI RAM THAKUR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|66
|Sri Naina Deviji
|RANDHIR SHARMA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
|67
|Sri Renukaji
|Vinay Kumar
|Indian National Congress
|Result Declared
|68
|Sullah
|VIPIN SINGH PARMAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result Declared
