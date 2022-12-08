Gujarat Elections Results 2022: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as CM, Rivaba Jadeja wins with big margin

BJP Chief Ministerial candidate Bhupendra Patel, the incumbent Gujarat CM, won from Ghatlodia after edging out Congress candidate Dr. Amee Yajnik by more than 50,000 votes. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said that the results of the Gujarat Elections are quite clear and people have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. The Chief Minister said that he humbly accepted the mandate of the people and every worker of the BJP is committed to public service.

State BJP Chief CR Patil said Gujarat CM will take oath at 2pm on 12 December. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath ceremony. The Election Commission's most recent reports show that Patel received 80.86% of the vote, compared to Amiben Yagnik of the Congress, who received 9.81%. Vijay Patel, an AAP candidate, was placed third with 6.73 per cent of the vote.

Moreover, after registering a major win, BJP's Jamnagar North candidate, Rivaba Jadeja thanked those who accepted her as a candidate, reached out and connected to people. "It's not just my victory but of all of us," she said. Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, was fielded from here replacing sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Hakubha).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entered the election arena this time, making Gujarat's election a three-cornered race rather than the state's usual struggle between the BJP and Congress. 624 independents and a total of 70 political parties participated in the election. 101 candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and 26 from the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) ran against the main competitors BJP, Congress, and AAP.

Here are the other star candidates to watch out for



1. AAP's Isudan Gadhvi, Chief Ministerial face: Gadhvi was picked after a popular choice of AAP. AAP's Alpesh Kathirya won party's first seat while CM face Isudan Gadhvi lost. Gadhvi had said earlier this week that it is difficult to predict results through exit polls but BJP won't form the government. He said the AAP win will over 51 seats in phase 1 and over 52 in phase 2 and exit polls will be proved wrong. Gadhvi opined that lotus is no longer as powerful as it was once and is declining in the state. While casting his vote, he had said: "I expect AAP to win 51+ of 89 seats in first phase and 52+ in second."

2. AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia: Italia is contesting from the Katargam in the Surat district. The poll performance of both leaders is being keenly watched with the AAP having held an extensive campaign in the state. Even as Gadhvi had predicted a win for his party in more than 100 of 182 seats in the state, AAP managed to win just five seats.