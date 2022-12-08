Morning brief: EU's latest sanctions against Russia, Thenaros former president sentenced, and more

Almost 10 months into the Russia-Ukraine war, the European Union has proposed its ninth spate of sanctions against Moscow. In other news, US pentagon has awarded a major $9 billion cloud computing contract to four tech firms; Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle. A fresh search conducted into Donald Trump's residences, storage units has revealed two more classified documents stored in a Florida unit. The searches were undertaken following the Justice department's concerns that not all secret documents have been returned.

Click in the headlines for more

The European Commission on Wednesday (December 7) proposed a ninth package of sanction on Russia. The sanctions proposed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine would include almost 200 more individuals and entities on the EU sanctions list.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday (December 7) that it has awarded cloud computing contracts worth USD 9 billion to Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle. Previous such deal has been scrapped due to dispute between two of these firms.

A US judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani and ex-boyfriend of fallen company founder Elizabeth Holmes to 12 years and 11 months in prison for defrauding the failed blood-testing startup's patients and investors.

A team hired by former president Donald Trump’s lawyers have found two documents marked classified in a Florida storage unit, Washington Post reported. In total, four properties belonging to Trump were searched, but no other such documents were found. Both documents have been handed over to the FBI.