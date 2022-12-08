'Pasoori' beats BTS' Butter to become the most Googled song of 2022, two Indian songs also in Top 10 list
Sung by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the song has beaten BTS' Butter to claim the top spot on the list. It was released on season 14 of Coke Studio earlier this year and soon enough made the world sing along.
2022 is coming to an end and Google has unveiled its list of 'Year in Search 2022' which gives a rundown of what trended and was most talked about on the internet this year.
Across categories, Google has ranked the top 10 searched items, including people, films, news events, and many more.
In the top songs of the world category, Pakistani's hit song 'Pasoori' has topped the list and become the most Googled song in the world this year. Sung by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the song has beaten BTS' Butter to claim the top spot on the list. It was released on season 14 of Coke Studio earlier this year and soon enough made the world sing along.
The song found popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram as a trending audio, which led to several covers across the world.
Along with Imagine Dragons, K-pop band BTS has in fact multiple entries in the Top 10 list. BTS hits 'Butter,' and 'Dynamite' take second and seventh position respectively on the list meanwhile Imagine Dragons' 'Enemy'and 'Believer' is at the 5th and 6th spots.
Interestingly, it has been a good year of music for the subcontinent. Apart from Pakistan's 'Pasoori' topping the list, two Indian songs too have found a place in the top 10. Aditya A’s 'Chaand Baaliyan,' which was an equally viral success like Pasoori, beat several global hits to be at number 3 on the list. Meanwhile, Srivalli, the song from last year’s Telugu hit 'Pushpa: The Rise,' rounded off the list at number 10. The song has been sung by singer Javed Ali while the original Telugu song was sung by Sid Sriram. The song has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
'Ainsi bas la vida' a 2014 song by French performer Indila is at number 8, while Backstreet Boys’ 1997 smash hit 'Everybody,' finds its way to number 9 on the list.