Sri Lanka lifts several Covid-19 restrictions for foreign travellers

Sri Lanka has lifted mandatory Covid-19 restrictions for travellers, Asela Gunawardena, the Director General of Health Services said. People travelling to Sri Lanka will no longer need to produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, starting Wednesday.

A negative Covid-19 test (PCR/Rapid Antigen Test) also no longer needs to be produced pre-boarding or on-arrival in the country. However, if someone tests positive for the virus on arrival will have to isolate for a period of seven days at either a private hospital, hotel or a residence of choice, the health ministry said.

The cost for all quarantine or treatment needs to be borne by the individual, the ministry added.

Sri Lanka had mandated a negative Covid-19 test and proof of vaccination after it opened its borders to foreign arrivals in 2021.

The south asian nation has reported 671,722 cases till date, with 16,806 having lost their lives.

(With inputs from agencies)

