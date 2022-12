Gujarat Election Results 2022: CHECK full list of constituency-wise winners of BJP, AAP, Congress

The results of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 were declared and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won convincingly and returned to power in Gujarat for the seventh time.

The major takeaway from the 2022 election is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's formidable, undiminished sway over his home state; the willingness of a segment of voters to accept an "outsider," and the rejection of the tired Congress. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be sworn in for a second term on 12 December, the party announced Thursday.

Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022:

The wait is over as the most awaited Gujarat Vidhan Sabha results for all 182 seats were declared by late evening on Thursday. Vote counting began early in the morning at 8 a.m.

Gujarat Election Results 2022 Update Status Known For 182 out of 182 Constituencies Party Won Leading Total Aam Aadmi Party 5 0 5 Bharatiya Janata Party 156 0 156 Independent 3 0 3 Indian National Congress 17 0 17 Samajwadi Party 1 0 1 Total 182 0 182

Gujarat Election Constituencies Winners Name 2022

The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 results were announced by the Election Commission of India. The election was held to elect 182 members for Gujarat state's 15th Legislative Assembly.

The 14th Legislative Assembly of Gujarat state will end its term on February 18, 2023. Gujarat's most recent assembly election was held in December 2017. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Gujarat Assembly Elections in 2017 and formed the state government. Gujarat's Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, was elected. Later, he was succeeded as Gujarat's by Bhupendra Patel.