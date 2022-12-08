Two documents marked classified found in Florida storage unit by Trump team

A team hired by former president Donald Trump’s lawyers have found two documents marked classified in a Florida storage unit, Washington Post reported. In total, four properties belonging to Trump were searched, but no other such documents were found. Both documents have been handed over to the FBI.

The places covered in the search included Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster golf club, an office location in Florida, and the storage unit where the two documents were found. Trump's legal team oversaw the searches.

The Justice Department has been concerned that Trump did not return all classified documents after leaving the White House. The Trump team had asked federal investigators to observe the search at his Bedminster property. However, the department declined to do so since it is unusual for it to observe searches that are not carried out by law enforcement.

As per a CNN report, Trump’s legal team was thinking of letting federal investigation conduct another search of Mar-a-Lago. Later in a court proceeding, the Justice Department asked a court to to issue an order compelling the Trump team to arrange another search.

The matter has been in the news for a long time. The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in August to look for documents marked classified which it suspected Trump took with him after leaving the White House.

On December 1, an appeals court rejected his efforts to stop prosecutors from examining thousands of government documents at his Florida home.

The federal appeals court in Atlanta, Georgia unanimously overruled a previous order by a Florida judge to appoint a "special master" to review documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach in August, preventing the justice department from using them in its investigation of Trump's behaviour in the documents case.



