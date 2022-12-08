The Weeknd teases theme song of 'Avatar: The Way Of Water', to release on this date

Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd on Wednesday teased a small portion of his song for the upcoming film 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'. The Weeknd took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the song along with some visuals of the ambitious film.



Titled 'Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' - the song will be unveiled on December 15, a day before the theatrical release of 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'. The song will be released on Hollywood Records.



It has been written by The Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen.The album will also feature an original score from Grammy-winning composer Simon Franglen; the film opens in theatres on December 16.