As it happned: PM Modi's magic delivers in Gujarat, Congress all set to form govt in Himachal Pradesh
Story highlights
Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat and Himachal election results will be declared today as the counting of votes begins. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to sweep the elections in both states as per the exit poll survey. In Gujarat, the BJP is hoping to break the anti-incumbency by hoping to cash in on the Narendra Modi wave. The saffron party has ruled Gujarat for a record 27 years. Though traditionally the state has witnessed a two-way fight between Congress and BJP, this year's election got much more interesting with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This election is also a litmus test for the Congress party, which has been struggling to stay relevant amid the exodus of prominent leaders who have joined the BJP.
In northern Himachal state, no incumbent government has returned to power in the last nearly four decades. Most of the exit polls have predicted an edge for the ruling BJP in the hill state in the closely contested elections. The Congress has expressed confidence in the party winning the assembly polls, saying the voters will decide on the fundamental issues of price rise, joblessness, the old pension scheme, and other challenges of life they have been facing.
As it happened.
#GujaratElectionsResults | It is true that AAP & Asaduddin Owaisi were one of the reasons behind the vote cut (of Congress)during the polls. We'll hold a meeting soon to analyze the shortcomings. I hope the next govt will fulfill its promises: J Thakor, Gujarat Congress president pic.twitter.com/9qMfkxpb0y— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi loses to BJP candidate by 19,000 votes
Those who accepted me happily as a candidate, worked for me, reached out & connected to people - I thank them all. It's not just my victory but of all of us: BJP's Jamnagar North candidate, Rivaba Jadeja— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
As per EC's official trend, she is leading with a margin of 31,333 votes. pic.twitter.com/UglAYQ6kyq
The results of #GujaratElections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. Every worker of BJP is committed to public service: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel
#WATCH | Congress party workers celebrate at the Delhi office of the party after Congress crosses the majority mark of 35 seats In Himachal Pradesh amid the ongoing counting of the votes in the state.#HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/Cb3d3X4s2x— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, who is contensting on a BJP ticket in Gujarat's Jamnagar, has emerged on top with 49,614 votes.
Himachal Pradesh | We will form a government with a full majority and our government will run for 5 years. She (Pratibha Virbhadra Singh) is one of the contenders for the CM post: Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh
BJP rebel candidate Dharmendrasinh Vaghela, who parted ways with the saffron party, was seen leading in Vaghodia assembly constituency.
Vaghodia, situated on the outskirts of Vadodara is an industrial belt and is a semi urban area. About 8 booths of the urban areas of the constituency form part of the Vadodara municipal corporation but are in Vaghodia assembly constituency.
#WATCH | Women BJP workers in Gandhinagar celebrate by dancing as the party heads towards a landslide victory in Gujarat— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
BJP leading on 152 of the 182 seats, as per the official EC trends. pic.twitter.com/XlajLlNlYd
"No neck-to-neck fight, we're heading towards an absolute majority & going to give a stable govt. No Operation Keechad will work & neither will we allow it," Congress leader Pawan Khera to ANI.
Ruling BJP seems to be struggling to get enough seats for a majority in the state assembly, as Congress is giving a tough fight, while Independent candidates were ahead in four seats. According to the Election Commission, yhe Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had fielded candidates in 67 seats, is yet to open its account.
The early trends available for all the 68 seats show that the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 33, the Congress in 31 while Independents were ahead in four.
Prominent Congress leader leader in Gujarat Jignesh Mevani is seen trailing BJP's Manibhai Vaghela in Vadgam constituency.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is headed for a second straight win from the urban constituency of Ghatlodia.
According to the Election Commission, Patel, Patel polled 23,713 votes, compared to 3,840 votes by his Congress rival Amiben Yagnik. AAP's candidate Vijay Patel is at distant thrid with 2,168 votes.
Ghatlodia, which dominated by the Patidar comminuty, has given Gujarat two chief ministers - Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel. It is a stronghold of BJP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party expected to inch towards all-time high tally of 149 seats in 182-member House, as per the early trends. Whereas, Congress leads is only 19 seats and AAP, which is making its debut in the state, is leading in 9 seats.
#WATCH | Celebrations at Gandhinagar BJP office as the party sweeps Gujarat elections— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
BJP leading on 149 seats of total 182 seats, as per ECI trends pic.twitter.com/rfuAusbO3z
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi leading from Khambhalia constituency with a total of 18,998 votes so far, counting continues.
#GujaratElections | Gujarat model is being endorsed&accepted by people since 2000-2001. The model that we're presenting before the nation is being accepted. I congratulate the people&BJP of Gujarat. It's one of the biggest ever record in polling history: Parliamentary Affairs Min pic.twitter.com/aVOSZ66IOC— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat. We are creating a new record in Gujarat as the people of the state have immense faith in PM Modi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on BJP gaining clear lead in #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/PsAb2ZRTsd— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
#HimachalPradeshElections | Congress leading on 33 and BJP on 31 seats as counting continues in the state with the majority mark being 35 pic.twitter.com/QGiAySx6O8— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
#GujaratElections2022 | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel leading with a total of 23,713 votes in his constituency Ghatlodia.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/mZga81wxby
Gujarat | Celebrations at 'Shri Kamalam', the BJP office in Gandhinagar, as trends indicate the party's clear lead in the State elections— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
BJP-144, Congress-20, AAP-6 & Others-5, as per ECI trends. pic.twitter.com/rMv0WGlBcc
#GujaratAssemblyPolls | BJP candidate from Morbi, Kantilal Amrutia leads with a total of 10,156 votes.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
He reportedly saved several people's lives during the Morbi bridge collapse in October.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/I1GyGVK2tW
135-145, we are definitely going to form the Govt. Do you have any doubts?: BJP candidate from Viramgam, Hardik Patel when asked how many seats will his party get #GujaratElection2022 pic.twitter.com/dfekGSJtBB— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
#GujaratElections2022 | Counting of votes begin, visuals from Government Commerce College in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/PmcIXC1rS8— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
Counting of votes on 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections underway— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
Visuals from Govt Girls' Sr Sec School, Shimla pic.twitter.com/mHN3F90Obr
As per early trends in Gujarat, the BJP is leading with Congress is second-lead and AAP in the third position.
Counting of votes for the Assembly polls began on Thursday in Himachal Pradesh where the ruling BJP is hoping to retain the power.
The results of the high-stakes elections will also reveal whether the BJP's all-out personalised campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to buck the 'alternative government' trend has worked or not.
Counting of votes for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly polls began Thursday morning at 37 counting centres amid tight security and in the presence of Election Commission of India-appointed observers across the state.
While counting of postal ballots began at 8 am, counting of EVM votes will begin at 8.30 am, an official said.
There are 182 Assembly seats for each constituency in Gujarat, a party would need 92 seats which is more than half (91) to reach a majority in the state.