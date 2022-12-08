ugc_banner
As it happned: PM Modi's magic delivers in Gujarat, Congress all set to form govt in Himachal Pradesh

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Dec 08, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat and Himachal election results will be declared today as the counting of votes begins. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to sweep the elections in both states as per the exit poll survey. 

In Gujarat, the BJP is hoping to break the anti-incumbency by hoping to cash in on the Narendra Modi wave. The saffron party has ruled Gujarat for a record 27 years. Though traditionally the state has witnessed a two-way fight between Congress and BJP, this year's election got much more interesting with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This election is also a litmus test for the Congress party, which has been struggling to stay relevant amid the exodus of prominent leaders who have joined the BJP.

In northern Himachal state, no incumbent government has returned to power in the last nearly four decades. Most of the exit polls have predicted an edge for the ruling BJP in the hill state in the closely contested elections. The Congress has expressed confidence in the party winning the assembly polls, saying the voters will decide on the fundamental issues of price rise, joblessness, the old pension scheme, and other challenges of life they have been facing.

As it happened. 

08 Dec 2022, 3:54 PM (IST)
AAP's gain hurts Congress
08 Dec 2022, 3:02 PM (IST)
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022: AAP CM's pick loses to BJP candidate

AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi loses to BJP candidate  by 19,000 votes

08 Dec 2022, 1:51 PM (IST)
Gujarat: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife singals victory as trends show she is leading in Jamnagar
08 Dec 2022, 1:48 PM (IST)
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on historic BJP win
The results of #GujaratElections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. Every worker of BJP is committed to public service: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel
08 Dec 2022, 1:47 PM (IST)
Congress wokrers celebrate as they pocket Himachal
08 Dec 2022, 12:49 PM (IST)
Gujarat election results 2022: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife emeges on top in Jamnagar

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, who is contensting on a BJP ticket in Gujarat's Jamnagar, has emerged on top with 49,614 votes.

08 Dec 2022, 12:24 PM (IST)
As Congress takes lead in Himachal Pradesh, party leader confident of forming govt
Himachal Pradesh | We will form a government with a full majority and our government will run for 5 years. She (Pratibha Virbhadra Singh) is one of the contenders for the CM post: Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh
08 Dec 2022, 11:54 AM (IST)
BJP shatters all records in Gujarat

08 Dec 2022, 11:53 AM (IST)
Congress leads in 38 seats, looks to form government in Himachal

08 Dec 2022, 11:24 AM (IST)
Gujarat assembly polls: BJP rebel candidate leads in Vaghodia

BJP rebel candidate  Dharmendrasinh Vaghela, who parted ways with the saffron party, was seen leading in Vaghodia assembly constituency.

Vaghodia, situated on the outskirts of Vadodara is an industrial belt and is a semi urban area. About 8 booths of the urban areas of the constituency form part of the Vadodara municipal corporation but are in Vaghodia assembly constituency.

08 Dec 2022, 11:15 AM (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Assembly poll results: Congress leading in 34 states, BJP in 31

08 Dec 2022, 11:10 AM (IST)
Women BJP workers dance as party heads towards all-time high
08 Dec 2022, 11:09 AM (IST)
Congress claims it will gain majority in Himachal Pradesh
"No neck-to-neck fight, we're heading towards an absolute majority & going to give a stable govt. No Operation Keechad will work & neither will we allow it," Congress leader Pawan Khera to ANI.
08 Dec 2022, 11:05 AM (IST)
Close fight between Congress and BJP in Himachal Pradesh

Ruling BJP seems to be struggling to get enough seats for a majority in the state assembly, as Congress is giving a tough fight, while Independent candidates were ahead in four seats. According to the Election Commission, yhe Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had fielded candidates in 67 seats, is yet to open its account.

The early trends available for all the 68 seats show that the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 33, the Congress in 31 while Independents were ahead in four.

08 Dec 2022, 11:03 AM (IST)
Gujarat assembly poll results 2022: Congress' Jignesh Mevani trails in Vadgam

Prominent Congress leader leader in Gujarat Jignesh Mevani is seen trailing BJP's Manibhai Vaghela in Vadgam constituency.

08 Dec 2022, 11:00 AM (IST)
Gujarat CM headed for second straight win

BJP's Gujarat mascot: How Bhupendra Patel outraced others in CM race | MintGujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is headed for a second straight win from the urban constituency of Ghatlodia.
According to the Election Commission, Patel, Patel polled 23,713 votes, compared to 3,840 votes by his Congress rival Amiben Yagnik. AAP's candidate Vijay Patel is at distant thrid with 2,168 votes.
Ghatlodia, which dominated by the Patidar comminuty, has given Gujarat two chief ministers - Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel. It is a stronghold of BJP.

08 Dec 2022, 10:58 AM (IST)
Gujarat assembly polls 2022: BJP top achieve all-time high tally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party expected to inch towards all-time high tally of 149 seats in 182-member House, as per the early trends. Whereas, Congress leads is only 19 seats and AAP, which is making its debut in the state, is leading  in 9 seats.

08 Dec 2022, 10:57 AM (IST)
Celebrations begin at BJP office in Gujarat
08 Dec 2022, 10:55 AM (IST)
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi leading from Khambhalia constituenc

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Isudan Gadhvi is AAP's CM face for upcoming polls | Zee BusinessAAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi leading from Khambhalia constituency with a total of 18,998 votes so far, counting continues.

08 Dec 2022, 10:42 AM (IST)
Leaders react to BJP's Gujarat victory
08 Dec 2022, 10:40 AM (IST)
Gujarat model of governance gets a thumping verdict, says BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
08 Dec 2022, 10:40 AM (IST)
Now, Congress leads in Himachal Pradesh
08 Dec 2022, 10:18 AM (IST)
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel leading
08 Dec 2022, 10:12 AM (IST)
Celebrations begin at BJP HQ in Gujarat as early trends show party thumping back to power in the state
08 Dec 2022, 10:11 AM (IST)
BJP candidate from Morbi, Kantilal Amrutia leads with a total of 10,156 votes
08 Dec 2022, 10:07 AM (IST)
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022: BJP leading in Morbi district where over 130 killed due to bridge collapse

08 Dec 2022, 9:59 (IST)
Stalemate in Himachal

08 Dec 2022, 9:56 (IST)
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022: BJP crosses halfway mark

08 Dec 2022, 9:44 (IST)
Neck-and-neck fight in Himachal

08 Dec 2022, 9:43 (IST)
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022: BJP leading in 77 seats

08 Dec 2022, 9:23 (IST)
Strong show by BJP in Hmachal Pradesh as well

08 Dec 2022, 9:21 (IST)
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022: BJP takes a massive lead

08 Dec 2022, 9:05 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022: BJP leading in 3 seats

08 Dec 2022, 8:59 (IST)
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: As per the Election Commission, BJP is leading in 8 seats, Congress in 3

08 Dec 2022, 8:50 (IST)
BJP leader Hardik Patel claims party will win at least 135 seats
08 Dec 2022, 8:42 (IST)
Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Visuals of vote counting in Gujarat
08 Dec 2022, 8:42 (IST)
Counting of votes on 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections underway
08 Dec 2022, 8:29 (IST)
Gujarat Assembly election results: BJP leads in early trends, AAP in third position

 As per early trends in Gujarat, the BJP is leading with Congress is second-lead and AAP in the third position.

08 Dec 2022, 8:14 (IST)
BJP hopes to retain power in Himachal as counting of votes begins

Counting of votes for the Assembly polls began on Thursday in Himachal Pradesh where the ruling BJP is hoping to retain the power.

The results of the high-stakes elections will also reveal whether the BJP's all-out personalised campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to buck the 'alternative government' trend has worked or not.

08 Dec 2022, 8:13 (IST)
Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins in Gujarat

Counting of votes for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly polls began Thursday morning at 37 counting centres amid tight security and in the presence of Election Commission of India-appointed observers across the state.
While counting of postal ballots began at 8 am, counting of EVM votes will begin at 8.30 am, an official said. 

There are 182 Assembly seats for each constituency in Gujarat, a party would need 92 seats which is more than half (91) to reach a majority in the state. 