US slams Russian 'loose talk' on nuclear weapons after Putin remarks

The United States on Wednesday (December 8) slammed Russia's "loose talk" on nuclear weapons after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of what he perceived as rising risk of nuclear war. Putin added that Moscow would not strike first.

Putin, who has previously hinted at use of small "tactical" weapons in his war in Ukraine, said at a Kremlin meeting that "such a threat is rising" but he was evasive on Russia's policy.

"Russia will under no circumstances use them first," Putin said.

"But if it does not use them first under any circumstances, then it will not be the second to use them either, because the possibilities of using them in the event of a nuclear strike against our territory are very limited," Putin said.

Watch | Russia releases footage showing Moscow's forces training at a facility in Belarus

Ned Price, US State Department Spokesperson, was asked about Putin's remarks. Choosing to avoid giving a direct reply he said,"We think any loose talk of nuclear weapons is absolutely irresponsible."

Price said that nuclear powers around the world since the Cold War, including China, India, the United States and Russia itself, have been clear that "a nuclear war is something that must never be fought and can never be won."

"We think any other rhetoric -- whether it is nuclear saber-rattling or even raising the specter of the use of tactical nuclear weapons -- is something that is irresponsible," Price said.

"It is dangerous, and it goes against the spirit of that statement that has been at the core of the nuclear non-proliferation regime since the Cold War," he said.

In his remarks, Putin contrasted Russia with the US. He pointed to USA stationing nuclear weapons in NATO countries in Europe.

"We have not, and are not, transferring our nuclear weapons to anyone, but, of course, we will protect our allies with all the means at our disposal, if necessary," Putin said.

US officials have voiced fear that Russia could use nuclear weapons if it feels routed on the battlefield and could plant a fictitious story to justify its actions.

(With inputs from agencies)

