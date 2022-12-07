'Fighting for nation's true freedom': Imran Khan announces 11-day campaign for long march

Imran Khan has made it to the headlines again.

PTI chief on Wednesday (Dec 07) announced an 11-day campaign for his long march saying that he will now take the "next step" if the ruling Shehbaz government tries to delay the elections.

During the first phase of the march, mass rallies and gatherings will be organised in Lahore from December 7 to 17. The campaign will start with a rally in Hammad Azhar.

The ousted prime minister of the country met young journalists, social media activists and YouTubers on Wednesday and discussed political aspects of the country such as constraints on freedom of speech.

Imran said, "I am fighting for the nation's true freedom. People are fighting alongside me to overthrow the authoritarian system."

Pakistan's Election Commission has officially started the process to remove Khan as PTI chief.

He even made fun of the Shehbaz government saying that the country's immunity was being granted for $13.36 billion (Rs 1,100 billion ) under the "NRO-2."

The long march in the South Asian country has been organised for the past few days demanding an early election in the country. thousands of Khan's supporters have been showing their support.

A few days back, Khan announced that the PTI will quit all assemblies as it does not want to be a part of the system. However, he has now shown his willingness of halting the decision to dissolve assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

(With inputs from agencies)