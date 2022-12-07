Bali bombmaker Umar Patek's release on parole sparks a wave of anger

Umar Patek, one of the bombmakers involved in Bali blasts of 2002 that killed 202 people, has been released on parole from an Indonesian prison, despite opposition from Australia whose citizens were the largest casualties in the terror attack. Patek was a member of an Al-Qaeda-linked group that carried out the blast at a resort bar and nightclub. Indonesian authorities say he is eligible for release and no longer poses a threat.

The decision has sparked anger, particularly in Australia. The blasts remain the country's deadliest attack, with 202 people from 21 nations losing their lives on October 12. Out of them, 88 were Australians.

Patek was found to be a bombmaker for Jemaah Islamiah (JI), a group inspired by al-Qaeda. Officials were able to detain Patek in 2011 after nearly a decade's run with one million dollar bounty on his head.

Rika Aprianti from the Law and Human Rights Ministry told AFP, "Since today, Patek has his status changed to be under the supervision of Surabaya penitentiary." Referring to the condition under which Patek was released, she added that he will be required to undergo a training programme until 2030 and any violation will revoke his parole. She also said that Patek had pledged allegiance to the country.

Officials have claimed that the extremist has shown changes after undergoing a deradicalisation programme. During his trial in 2012, he showed remorse which later made the officials release them.

The decision has been criticised by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He said that he feels disgusted by Patek's act and that his early release would revive the trauma and distress of the grieving families.

The Australian government said it will push Indonesian authorities to carry out constant surveillance of him.

Australian Minister Chris Bowen said that his countrymen had "every right to be disappointed and concerned by this news".

In October, several hundreds of mourners and survivors gathered together in Bali ahead of the blast's 20th anniversary.

Indonesia has previously terminated prison terms for several prisoners who have served most of the term or underwent rehabilitation programmes.

(With inputs from agencies)