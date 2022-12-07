Nuclear risk 'rising', but we will never use the weapons first, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the threat of a nuclear war was rising. However, he insisted that the country hasn't "gone mad" and they will not use the weapons first. He further said that the “military operation” in Ukraine will continue for a long time but added that additional soldiers will not be mobilised at this moment.

"Such a threat is growing, it would be wrong to hide it," Putin warned during a televised annual session of his Human Rights Council.

"We have not gone mad, we are aware of what nuclear weapons are," he said. "We aren't about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor."

He also slammed the US's nuclear strategy, saying that the US had placed its nuclear weapons on foreign territories.

"We do not have nuclear weapons, including tactical ones, on the territory of other countries, but the Americans do - in Turkey, and in a number of other European countries," he said.

"As for the duration of the special military operation, well, of course, this can be a long process," Putin said.

At the meet, Putin accused the western countries of destroying Russia’s global image and representing it as "a second-class country that has no right to exist at all".

Also read | Former right-wing MP among 25 detained in Germany for plot to overthrow state

"This is what we are dealing with. There can be only one answer from our side - a consistent struggle for our national interests. We will do just that. And let no one count on anything else."

While referring to the second round of militarisation, Putin said that no further action is expected as of now after the call for 300,000 reservists in September and October. According to the Russian President, 150,000 were deployed in Ukraine and 77,000 out of them are in combat units.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least six people were killed, and five injured as Russian missiles struck the Donetsk region. The current missile strikes mainly targeted key infrastructure and power grids with Ukraine facing a prolonged period of power cuts.