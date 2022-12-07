US: Three more women file sexual assault case against cosmetic doctor who died by suicide 

Three more women have accused the US cosmetic surgeon of sexual assault, eight days after he died by suicide following allegations that he drugged and raped two of his patients. Investigators found the body of Eric Salata in a woodland after he intentionally shot himself. His body was found with a gun beside it.

With the new allegations, Salata had sexually abused five women, the Guardian reported.

Salata was arrested on November 21 after a 51 and 72-year-old woman accused him of using laughing gas, anti-anxiety medicines, and tequila and then sexually assaulting them. However, the doctor refuted the allegations and said that he used them for the clinical procedure they hired him for.

He was later released on bond.

The doctor left his home with two notes, credit cards, and his wedding ring. Deputy officials went to his last known location which was tracked by the ankle monitor he was wearing out on bond.

The doctor was supposed to appear in court on December 19 for the two cases of assaulting two physically helpless people. If he would have been found guilty, the doctor would have faced six months to 30 years in prison.

One of the accusers has sued his clinic Pura Vida for the damages.

As per media reports, the clinic's website was no longer online, and the phone number was also on voice mail. Last week, the clinic recording stated that the facility has closed.

(With inputs from agencies)