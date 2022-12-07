UK Border Force staff to strike over Christmas due to low pay, hard working conditions

Over Christmas, border officials will go on strike, posing a serious threat to travellers at airports. In a holiday-related strike, members of the Public and Commercial Services union join highway workers and rail workers. From December 23 through New Year's Eve, they will strike. Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow airports are among those that are impacted. The port of Newhaven will also be affected.

The union's general secretary Mark Serwotka called the situation a crisis, and said workers had been left no choice but to take industrial action which will have a major effect on people who use public services. He said 40,000 civil servants are using food banks.

He said: "PCS members come to me, sometimes in tears, saying they can't afford to put food on the table. Our action will escalate in the new year if the government doesn't come to the table."

December is expected to be beset by strikes in Britain, including those by nurses, postal workers, as well as other professions.

The PCS union has stated that they will strike in a dispute over salary, jobs, and working conditions.

(This is a developing story)