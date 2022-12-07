'Avatar: The Way of Water' new clip teases the cinematic event of the decade. Watch

A new featurette from the upcoming epic science fiction movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is here. The James Cameron film promises to be the cinematic event of the decade. A sequel to his 2009 movie 'Avatar', the film expands the franchise and is one of the many upcoming sequels. The featurette, a one-and-a-half clip, hypes up the movie, which is rightly marketed as the next big thing in Hollywood. Cameron has a knack for making such movies and then marketing the hell out of them. The original is the highest-grossing movie of all time in terms of worldwide returns, and Cameron had more story to tell in the franchise -- thus a sequel was, naturally, inevitable.

"I went to the studio and said, 'Let's not just do another movie. Let's swing for the fences,'" Cameron says in the clip. You can see the featurette for yourself above.

The film will continue the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children) as they encounter new challenges and undergo fresh adventures. It brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald from the first movie. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the cast.

"The world is bigger. The stakes are higher. He was always looking at everything in wonder. It was the experience of the first movie, but on steroids." says Saldana.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' releases on December 16, 2022.