Top 10 world news: Suspected terrorist group busted in Germany, Trains collide in Spain, & more

A suspected terrorist cell accused of planning a far-right coup to overturn the government, assassinate lawmakers, and install a military regime has been busted by German police. In Spain, a train collided into the rear of another passenger train causing minor injuries to almost 150.

Click on the headlines to read more.

The authorities in Germany have detained 25 members and supporters of a far-right group on allegations of planning a violent overthrow of the government. The prosecutor’s office said that 3000 police officials conducted raids across the country and the suspects were detained from Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Saxony, Thuringia as well as in Austria and Italy. The authorities also suspected that they were planning an armed attack on the parliament.

More than 150 people sustained minor injuries on Wednesday after a train ran into the rear of another at a station near Barcelona, the emergency services and Spain's Renfe rail operator confirmed on Wednesday. The bulk of individuals involved in the incident, which happened just before 8:00 am (0700 GMT), suffered light injuries, according to a spokesman for the SEM regional emergency services.

Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, his first such visit to the biggest exporter of crude oil since 2016, reported the Saudi state media on Tuesday. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to mark Xi's arrival by extending a lavish welcome. Diplomats in the region are saying that it may contrast starkly with the muted reception offered to US President Joe Biden in July.

During the visit, a bilateral summit chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will also be attended by the kingdom's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reported the official Saudi Press Agency.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her 6-year-old daughter received online death threats from a man who was not happy with the government’s decision to stop an anti-poverty subsidy for unemployed citizens, authorities said on Wednesday. According to Reuters, the man was a 27-year-old from Sicily, and he is currently under investigation by the police for “threatening behaviour”.

The police sources said that the social media accounts belonging to the man was suspended for the time being and the authorities also conducted a thorough search of his house.

United States President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have agreed to increase gas exports between the two countries. According to the agreement, the amount of gas exported from the US to UK will increase substantially in the near future to offset the crisis caused by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. With Russia cutting off gas supply to Europe, the gas bills in the UK have skyrocketed and to counter the crisis, the two countries announced the “energy security and affordability partnership” and will also set up a joint action group including officials from both sides.

A New Zealand court has mandated that health officials temporarily seize custody of a child who is embroiled in a dispute over blood transfusions from donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The four-month-old child is in an Auckland hospital receiving emergency treatment for a cardiac condition. His parents had opposed the procedure and had asked a judge to order that he get blood from unvaccinated donors instead. The High Court, however, decided that the procedure was in the child's "best interest."

