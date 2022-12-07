Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year on Wednesday for leading his country during the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelensky has achieved global fame for his role in Ukraine’s defence against Russia and in the past year, he has become a massive global figure for his speeches and appearances at major summits and events around the world. Zelensky was previously a comedian and actor before becoming President back in 2019.

The other personalities and entities in the running along with Zelensky were United States Supreme Court, politician Liz Cheney and last year’s winner – Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February earlier this year, Zelensky was offered asylum by multiple countries, but he decided to stay back. He has been appearing for daily addresses to the nation and although he has been compared to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, he denied it completely during an interview with TIME magazine, citing Churchill’s reputation as an imperialist.

Zelensky said that he would want to be associated with comedian Charlie Chaplin who criticised Adolf Hitler during World War II and author George Orwell who “wrote against authoritarianism”.