India: Rescue efforts continue for 8-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh stuck in borewell

A massive rescue operation in India is underway to save Tanmay Sahu, an eight-year-old boy who has been stuck in a borewell for over a day. The incident took place in the central state of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday (Dec 06) around 5 pm when Tanmay fell into the narrow well while playing with his friends.



As per the rescue officials, the child is stuck at nearly 55 feet in the 400-feet deep well. The officials are pumping oxygen to the child but due to layers of mud, it's difficult for them to assess his condition.

The district magistrate told ANI news agency that it might take a few "more hours for the rescue." He said, "It is taking longer than expected because there are stones [inside the well]."

Currently, the state's disaster response is helping in the rescue efforts.

The machines have so far dug a nearly 25 feet-deep parallel tunnel.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to share his concern for the child and said that he is keeping constant touch with the local administration. He also said that he is praying for the child's well-being.

Several children in India have died due to suffocation after getting stuck in borewells.

These wells were set up to extract water for the irrigation process due to water shortages in the regions.

