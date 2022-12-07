Kate Winslet recycles a seven-year-old red carpet outfit at the premiere of 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'

Kate Winslet is setting a trend and a good one at that. At the London premiere of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' on Tuesday, the British actress recycled a gown she first wore seven years ago.



The actor, 47, stars as Ronal in the long-awaited 'Avatar' sequel and attended the star-studded premiere at London’s Leicester Square wearing a grey gown by designer Badgley Mischka. She had first worn it in 2015 for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of 'The Dressmaker.'



The fitted, floor-length dress features an embellished, halter neckline and Winslet paired it with drop earrings which too, the actress revealed were recycled. The look was completed with a classy updo.

Kate Winslet joins the Avatar family as the fiercly protective Ronal of the Metkayina Clan.#AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/HZyoUjJQCz — Avatar (@officialavatar) December 6, 2022 ×

The Oscar-winning actress has previously endorsed the concept of re-wearing outfits to avoid waste and stress.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020, Winslet said, "The dresses, the stress, the dress fittings… It’s so stressful, and I know that sounds like, ‘Oh, here goes Kate Winslet talking about how stressful it is to do dress fittings for award shows.’ But it is stressful.

“I don’t like having to squeeze my hot-and-bothered mum-on-the-school-run body randomly into a red carpet dress that I’m never going to wear again,” she continued. “The money that’s wasted on it. The hours and stress that people pour into these things.

“The incredible artists who make these dresses are wonderful, but to make something that’s only going to be worn once… I’ve already decided I’m doing repeat dresses."



She also expressed concern about the waste and pollution involved in press junkets.

“It’s always really pained me, the money that gets wasted on colossal, great big junkets,” she said. “Flying journalists, actors, glam squads all over the world. Why the hell is any of that important?

“It’s appalling—putting ourselves into the sky left, right, and centre. There’s only so much a person can stomach before your morals come into play,” she continued. “We’re still able to do all the things that need to get done without pumping biofuels into a beautiful, beautiful fading world.”

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' includes Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver who reprised their roles for sequel, which comes 13 years after the original.