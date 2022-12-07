WION Spotlight | Faith Accompli: Australian way of being inclusive

A recent report from London said that now, for the first time since census began, Christians make up less than half of the population in the United Kingdom.

That Christians no longer account for a majority of the UK’s population is attributed to the remarkable rise of the non-religious population. According to the UK census, people with “no religion” rose by over eight million from 25.2 per cent in 2011 to 37.2 per cent in 2021. England and Wales are among the least religious countries in the world, with 37 per cent saying they had no religion. Only 46.2 per cent of England and Wales identified as Christian.

Regardless of the faith of the majority, the British government is prohibited from favouring one religion over another; or even being biased in favour of religion against non-religion. That may explain the absence of religion in politics and public affairs in the ‘mother’ of parliamentary democracy contrary to the situation prevalent in the former colonies, especially in South Asia, that adopted the Westminster model.

Among the world’s large multicultural democracies and major economies, India stands out as a country with more religion and religiosity in public and political life. This reality is brought home more forcefully when on a visit to another, albeit more ‘advanced’, former colony.

Australia, although a land of settlers and migrants, and no less multicultural than the UK and India, is an enviably inclusive place. And, in an age of nationalisms and strident assertions of ethnic identities, Australia is striving to become even more inclusive. There are sections that want all traces of faith to be eliminated within elected institutions in the conduct of their business.

Like in the UK, in Australia too, for the first time ever, less than half of the country identified as Christian. In the last five-yearly census conducted in 2021, almost 40 per cent of the Australian population reported having "no religion", according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). Data from the 2021 census shows that more Australians than ever before, including in the state of Victoria, and its capital city of Melbourne, have reported that they do not identify with any religion. This marks an increase of over 30 per cent since 2016.

Christianity has suffered a decline of more than 50 per cent since 2016 and 60 per cent in the ten years from 2011, with 43.9 per cent of the population identifying themselves as Christian.

However, there is no breast-beating or public lamentation because of this fall in the Christian population. Far from that, some political leaders have cited this trend to say that elected bodies such as parliament and legislative councils should reflect this adequately.

Those of this persuasion have suggested that in elected bodies, instead of an oath of allegiance when newly elected members are sworn in, there could be a non-religious affirmation of allegiance. In the state of Victoria, over half of the MPs elected in the last round took an affirmation of allegiance. Similarly, each day, for instance, in the Legislative Council of Victoria begins with a recitation of The Lord’s Prayer. The members who are not religious—and their numbers are growing—wait outside the chamber until the end of the prayer.

Since a majority of the population identifies as having no faith at all, or having a faith other than Christianity, it has been proposed that the elected house should reflect this multiculturalism; and, that is best done by doing away with the prayer; and, instead, members standing in silence and reflecting on their responsibilities as a representative of the people.

The churches in Melbourne, the world’s most southerly metropolitan, have not only been moving in step with this trend, but are way ahead. Falling attendance of the faithful has not in the least fazed them. The churches are serving as useful public, social and cultural spaces that are open and available for meetings and discussions. The gatherings in the church are no longer strictly religious. The churches also offer a range of services that are very much required, no matter how sensitised the state and its agencies may be to the needs of its people.

There are churches that provide food, grocery items, vegetables, fruits and medical tests free of cost. They have become hubs of humanitarian service and there is no discrimination whatsoever when it comes to dealing with those who queue up for these benefits. The churches have ‘converted’ themselves for the common good.