South Koreans in no rush to get married: Two in every five will be living alone by 2050, says data

The national statistics office predicted that the percentage of South Koreans who will be living alone in 2050 will more than double from the year 2000. This represents a shift in household makeup that contributes to the lowest fertility rate in the world. In 2021, there were more single-person households (7.2 million, or one in three) than any other type of multiple-person family. According to Statistics Korea, the ratio, which was 15.5 per cent in 2000, will most likely jump to about 40 per cent by the middle of the century. The statistics show that families are changing as Koreans adjust to social conventions and economic realities in a nation that is quickly developing.