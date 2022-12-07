Sikandar Kher and Sushmita Sen begin prep on the third season of 'Aarya'

One of the most beloved and popular digital series, 'Aarya' is coming back with a season 3. Actor Sikandar Kher was all smiles as he posed with director Ram Madhvani as they commenced prep for the show. Kher shared a photo on his social media pages as the team started work on the upcoming and highly anticipated return of a brand new season of the show.

The first two seasons of the show got impeccable responses from critics and viewers alike, with Sushmita Sen helming the show and Sikandar playing a pivotal lead in the show for which he earned several awards earlier this year.