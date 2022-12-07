Sikandar Kher and Sushmita Sen begin prep on the third season of 'Aarya'
One of the most beloved and popular digital series, 'Aarya' is coming back with a season 3. Actor Sikandar Kher was all smiles as he posed with director Ram Madhvani as they commenced prep for the show. Kher shared a photo on his social media pages as the team started work on the upcoming and highly anticipated return of a brand new season of the show.
The first two seasons of the show got impeccable responses from critics and viewers alike, with Sushmita Sen helming the show and Sikandar playing a pivotal lead in the show for which he earned several awards earlier this year.
Sikandar expressed his excitement, “It’s wonderful to be back with this incredible team and I’m so looking forward to starting to shoot soon. We have begun workshops for the new season and from whatever I have read so far, I’m excited to take the audiences on a thrilling new ride. This is one of the most impeccably written characters I have played. Can’t wait to bring Daulat back on screens”.