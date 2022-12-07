Priyanka Chopra opens up about pay gap, body shaming in Bollywood: Was called a black cat

"I've never had pay parity in Bollywood. I would get paid about 10% of the salary of my male co-actor. It's (the pay gap) large, substantially large. And so many women still deal with that. I'm sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood. My generation of female actors has definitely asked (for equal pay). We've asked, but we've not got it," she admitted.



Priyanka also recalled how in her initial days she would have wait on sets for her male co-actor to arrive and said that she thought it was normal.



"I thought it was absolutely OK to sit for hours and hours on set, while my male co-actor just took his own time, and decided whenever he wanted to show up on set is when we would shoot," she said.



The actress revealed how she was body shamed in the film industry for her complexion and called 'black cat' or 'dusky' by many in the film industry.



“I was called ‘black cat’, ‘dusky’. I mean, what does ‘dusky’ even mean in a country where we are literally all brown? I thought I was not pretty enough, I believed that I would have to work a lot harder, even though I thought I was probably a little bit more talented than my fellow actors who were lighter skinned. But I thought that was right because it was so normalised," she shared.