Sacha Baron Cohen unleashes Borat on Kanye West: 'Too antisemitic even for us'

Rapper Kanye West has in recent times courted controversy over his antisemitic comments. His statements have caused companies like Adidas and Balenciaga to cut ties with him. And earlier this month, during an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, he expressed his admiration for none other than Adolf Hitler, one of the most hated men in history and the German dictator who oversaw the murder of six million Jews during World War II. Now, to confront him, actor Sacha Baron has resurrected his popular character and everybody's favourite comically racist and antisemitic Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev, which he played in 2006's 'Borat' and its 2020 sequel 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Cohen was speaking at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors to an audience that consisted of US President Joe Biden. Cohen accused the United States of stealing Borat's hatred for Jews.

“Before I proceed, I will say I am very upset about the antisemitism in US and A. It not fair. Kazakhstan is No. 1 Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal. Stop the steal,” joked Cohen as Borat.

He added, “Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West. But we said, ‘No, he too antisemitic, even for us."