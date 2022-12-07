IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings (PBKS) retained & released players list, new captain, batting & bowling coach

IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings have also started the process of launching their new squad for the IPL season 2023. They have a total of 9 vacancies left to be filled in their squad, out of which 3 are reserved for foreign players. The team has released a total of 9 players, while they have retained a total of 16 players. Now, those 9 players are up for grabs for the other 9 teams of the IPL. This year, 991 players have registered for the IPL auction, and DC would be looking forward to purchasing 9 of them featuring on the long list.

The list of released players by the Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have released a total of 9 players this season. This means that the 9 players won’t be able to play under the banner of Punjab Kings this season. The complete list of the released players is given below:

Mayank Agarwal Odean Smith Vaibhav Arora Benny Howell Ishan Porel Ansh Patel Prerak Mankad Sandeep Sharma Writtick Chatterjee

The list of retained players by the Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) has retained a total of 16 players. These 16 players will continue to play under the banner of Punjab Kings. Here is the list of players retained by the PBKS in the IPL 2023 season:

Shikhar Dhawan (c) Shahrukh Khan Jonny Bairstow Prabhsimran Singh Bhanuka Rajapaksa Jitesh Sharma Raj Bawa Rishi Dhawan Liam Livingstone Atharva Taide Arshdeep Singh Baltej Singh Nathan Ellis Kagiso Rabada Rahul Chahar Harpreet Brar

Available balance with the Punjab Kings (PBKS):

The DC has already spent 62.80 Cr rupees on retaining the 16 players mentioned above. It needs to fill the vacancy of 9 players in its squads with the remaining balance of 32.20 Cr. In the IPL auction 2023, each team is subject to a total salary cap of INR 95 crores. This amount is 5 Cr more than the previous season.

Punjab Kings’ new captain, batting and bowling coach details