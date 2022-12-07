2nd ODI: Makeshift opener Virat Kohli goes for cheap in India's must-win clash vs Bangladesh - WATCH

On Wednesday (December 07), Virat Kohli opened the innings for Team India for the first time in ODI cricket since 2014 during the second and penultimate tie between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka. After opting to bat first, Liton Das-led Bangla Tigers were 69 for 6 and managed to post 271/7 riding on 100 not out from Mehedi Hasan, last match's Player-of-the-Match, and Mahmadullah's 77 as India came out for the run-chase with a new opening pair in the form of makeshift opener Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan. Captain Rohit Sharma got injured and was rushed to the hospital for scans while fielding in the slip cordon during the initial overs of the match.

Hence, Kohli opened the innings with Dhawan but couldn't do anything extra ordinary in a must-win game for Team India. Against a well-executed short-pitched delivery, the 34-year-old went for the pull, off Ebadot Hossain, and chopped it on to the stumps to depart for a 6-ball five. Here's the video of the former Indian captain's dismissal which sent Bangladeshi fans into a frenzy in the stadium:

Talking about Rohit's injury, he was stationed at second slip when he missed a regulation catch, giving opener Anamul Haque a lifeline off Md Siraj, and went off the field by injuring his webbling. Thus, Kohli had the task to give India a good start in a tricky 272-run chase but couldn't do anything special. Even in the series opener, where Bangladesh beat India by one wicket in pursuit of 187, Kohli was dismissed for nine off Shakib Al Hasan.