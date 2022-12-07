Yearender 2022: Looking back at this year's worst-dressed celebrity moments

With many celebrities experimenting with their red-carpet looks, making runway debuts and hiring a new entourage of stylists to curate drop-dead gorgeous OOTDs, the year 2022 gave us numerous reasons to feel excited about fashion. But, as we all know, not every fashion moment can be fabulous and this year too, some stars, unfortunately, opted for not-so-stunning outfits and left fans disappointed with their sartorial picks.

As we bid adieu to 2022 and get ready for the next year, let's take a quick look at the worst celebrity outfits of the year gone by. And, take cues on what not to wear at all costs.

Worst-dressed moments of 2022

Tayla Parx at Grammy Awards Justin Bieber at Grammys Billie Eilish at Grammys Tommy Dorfman at Met Gala Emma Corrin at Met Gala Lizzo at MTV VMAs Malaika Arora at KJo's party Bhumi Pednekar at Diwali party Ranveer Singh at song launch event Harry Styles in 'As It Was' music video

Tayla Parx at Grammy Awards

Going bold is applause-worthy, and it looks great when executed correctly. But this bold look by Tayla just doesn't hit the right note and especially for the Grammy Awards. The jumpsuit looks more like a fancy dress costume than a red carpet look. And, the choice of shoes just takes the look several notches down.

Justin Bieber at Grammys

For this year's Grammy Awards, singer Justin Bieber, too, opted for an unusual outfit. With an oversized blazer and a pair of denim jeans, he wore Balenciaga sneakers and a pink beanie. And, this look left everyone scratching their heads in wonder. While this look (minus the beanie) would have been great for a concept photoshoot or something funkier, we don't really think it can be worn to one of the biggest award nights of showbiz.

Billie Eilish at Grammys

Billie Eilish loves her oversized t-shirts and shorts when she is out on tour or on casual outings and her fans love them too. But one would expect that she picks her sassiest and hottest outfit when it's time to hit the red carpet. However, much to her fans' disappointment, the 'Ocean Eyes' singer opted for an unusual black-coloured sculptural ensemble for her Grammys look along with a black trench coat that was weirdly wrapped around her. We loved her makeup and sunglasses at the award ceremony but everything except that just made us scream, "Please, no...."!

Tommy Dorfman at Met Gala

Even though we badly want this Christopher Kane creation to work for Tommy Dorfman, it just isn't giving us Met Gala vibes and is failing to impress us. Be it due to its heavy textile, dreary green and black combination, the weird cutouts near the torso, the gold detailing or her opera gloves, this look is just not giving us that feel of luxe the night requires.

Emma Corrin at Met Gala

While channelling her inner 19th-century New York socialite Evander Berry Wall, better known as King of the Dudes, Emma Corrin walked the Met Gala 2022 red carpet in this Miu Miu's oversized coat and top hat. Again, we love that the stars are aiming for the sky and are experimenting with their looks, but with this one, Emma failed to execute it properly.

Lizzo at MTV VMAs

Lizzo, who is the biggest body-positive advocate in showbiz, delivers stunning looks almost every time she steps out of her house. But, there are times when even Lizzo fails to curate a head-turning look worthy of praise and applause on the red carpet. This eye-popping billowing gown is an haute-couture design by Glenn Martens from the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022 collection. For this event, she was styled by Brett Alan Nelson.

Malaika Arora at KJo's party

At Karan Johar's birthday party this year, Malaika Arora reached wearing a blazer with cycling shorts and that too in bright neon green colour. But wait, that's not all, she paired it with a pink bralette and pink high heels. What could go wrong with the outfit, except everything? If we just replace the shorts with a skirt or pants, we can still save the look. But for now, we will just nod our heads in disagreement.

Bhumi Pednekar at Diwali party

Bhumi Pednekar got brutally trolled for wearing this white ethnic ensemble at a Diwali party this year. The blouse didn't fit her well and looked like a last-minute addition to the look. The drape also didn't look flattering on the actress. Her makeup also looked dull as compared to her signature look

Ranveer Singh at song launch event

During a song launch event for his film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Ranveer Singh opted for this colourful outfit that grabbed everyone's attention but for all the wrong reasons. Print on top of a print is a big no, no when it comes to styling and layering bright-coloured outfits but as we all know, Singh doesn't believe in following any fashion rules and he likes to make his own.

Harry Styles in 'As It Was' music video

We love Harry Styles and his style sense! And, critics appreciate him for supporting broad fashion choices as many believe that gender-based clothes can limit one's freedom of expression. But, even he can make fashion blunders and end up on the worst-dressed list.