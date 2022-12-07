IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals (DC) retained & released players list, new captain, batting & bowling coach

IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals (DC) have kick-started the IPL 2023 campaign by making public the list of all released and retained players. They have 5 slots available to be filled in their squad, out of which 2 are reserved for overseas players. They have decided to retain 19 players from the last year’s playing squad, while they are bidding adieu to 6 of them. Now, those 6 players are up for grabs for the other 9 teams of the IPL. This year, 991 players have registered for the IPL auction, and DC would be looking forward to purchasing 5 of them featuring on the long list.

The list of released players by the Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals have released a total of 6 players this season. This means that the 6 players won’t be able to play under the banner of Delhi Capitals this season. The complete list of the released players is given below:

Shardul Thakur Tim Siefert Ashwini Hebbar Sreekar Bharat Mandeep Singh Ripple Patel

The list of retained players by the Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals (DC) has retained a total of 19 players. These 19 players will continue to play under the banner of Delhi Capitals. Here is the list of players retained by the DC in the IPL 2023 season:

Rishabh Pant David Warner Prithvi Shaw Rovman Powell Sarfaraz Ahmed Yash Dhull Mitchell Marsh Lalit Yadav Akshar Patel Anrich Norkhia Chetan Sakaria Kamlesh Nagerkoti Khaleel Ahmed Lagi Angadi Mustafizur Rahman Aman Khan Kuldeep Yadav Praveen Dubey Vicky Ostwal

Available balance with the Delhi Capitals (DC):

The DC has already spent 75.55 Cr rupees on retaining the 19 players mentioned above. It needs to fill the vacancy of 5 players in its squads with the remaining balance of 19.45 Cr. In the IPL auction 2023, each team is subject to a total salary cap of INR 95 crores. This amount is 5 Cr more than the previous season.

Delhi Capitals’ new captain, batting and bowling coach details